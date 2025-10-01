Exergen Drives Growth with Global Expansion

The addition of Paula McGrane in Europe, Federico Prieto and Ricardo Castilho in Latin America helps us deliver accurate, easy-to-use non-invasive thermometry to patients worldwide.” — Dr. Francesco Pompei, Founder and CEO of Exergen Corporation

WATERTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exergen Corporation is a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of non-invasive temperature measurement technology, announced three new regional commercial directors for not only Europe, but also Mexico, and Brazil. These hires strengthen Exergen’s global growth strategy alongside existing leadership in India, Asia, Oceania and MEA. These appointments strengthen and broaden Exergen’s ability to deliver its award-winning, FDA, CE, TGA, ENVISA, CDSCO, CDFA-approved Temporal Artery Thermometers (TAT) to medical professionals, patients, and consumers worldwide.Exergen's commercial directors are responsible for expanding distribution networks, developing key partnerships, market education, and ensuring that Exergen’s technologies are accessible in their markets.Expanding Across EuropePaula McGrane, European Commercial Director, joins with experience in healthcare sales and strategic business development. She previously served as EMEA Advanced Wound Care Business Leader at Solventum (formerly 3M Healthcare) and has held senior roles at KCI Medical. Based in Europe, she will oversee sales, marketing, distributor expansion, and drive market penetration across both Western and Eastern European countries, building on Exergen’s existing presence in the Benelux, the Nordics, Turkey, Ireland, and UK.Growing Presence in Latin AmericaIn Latin America, Exergen appointed Federico Prieto as Commercial Director for Mexico and Ricardo Castilho as Commercial Director for Brazil. Together they bring leadership experience in the healthcare and medical device sectors.--Federico Prieto joined with more than 20 years of commercial leadership experience in medical devices, respiratory health, and surgical solutions, having held senior roles at Conmed Corporation, AMBU, and ResMed. In his new role, Prieto is tasked with expanding distribution networks and ensuring widespread adoption of Exergen thermometers in hospitals and clinics across Mexico.--Ricardo Castilho brings over 30 years of experience across commercial strategy, regulatory affairs, and healthcare services, having held leadership positions at Philips Healthcare, Welch Allyn, and MD International. In Brazil, he will focus on accelerating adoption of Exergen’s thermometers across public and private healthcare sectors, while building sustainable growth through trusted partnerships.“Exergen is dedicated to changing the way the world takes temperature” said Dr. Francesco Pompei, Founder and CEO of Exergen Corporation. “The addition of Paula McGrane in Europe, Federico Prieto and Ricardo Castilho in Latin America helps us strengthen our ability to deliver accurate, easy-to-use non-invasive thermometry to millions of patients worldwide. Their combined leadership, expertise, and dedication will drive sustainable growth across these regions.”About ExergenExergen Corporation, the leader in non-invasive temperature measurement technologies for industrial and medical applications, delivers non-invasive temperature meters with higher accuracy, lower costs, less process control, and higher reliability than previously possible. Known in both healthcare and consumer markets for its award-winning arterial thermometer, Exergen was founded by MIT and Harvard – educated and Harvard researcher Dr. Francesco Pompei, who holds more than 100 patents supporting Exergen products. Exergen Corporation is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, United States.Exergen P/N 850537

