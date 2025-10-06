Exergen Receives MDMA Approval in Saudi Arabia for Its Temporal Artery Thermometers

We are excited to receive this important regulatory approval in Saudi Arabia, a country that is dedicated to advancing its healthcare capabilities.” — Dr. Francesco Pompei, Founder and CEO of Exergen Corporation

WATERTOWN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exergen Corporation, a global leader in infrared thermometry, has received Medical Device Marketing Authorization (MDMA) approval from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) to market and sell its full line of Temporal Artery Thermometers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This approval makes Exergen’s Temporal Artery Thermometers available to hospitals, clinics, and consumers across the country.“We are excited to receive this important regulatory approval in Saudi Arabia, a country that is dedicated to advancing its healthcare capabilities. We look forward to giving healthcare professionals access to the most accurate, over 100 clinically proven, easy-to-use temperature measurement technology,” said Exergen’s founder and CEO, Dr. Francesco Pompei. “This is a milestone in our mission to change the way the world takes temperatures.”Exergen's Temporal Artery Thermometers are the number one choice for nurses and pediatricians in the USA because they are clinically accurate, easy to use, user- and patient friendly, non-invasive, very cost efficient and improve significantly productivity. Temporal Artery Thermometers use infrared technology to measure the heat naturally emitting from the skin surface on the forehead the temporal artery on the forehead which is positioned 2 mm below the skin. In addition, this method incorporates a patented arterial heat balance system to automatically account for the effects of ambient temperature on the skin. It is designed for caregivers for use in hospitals and clinics.“Regulatory approval for Exergen’s Temporal Artery Thermometers helps us deliver on our commitment to giving caregivers access to the technology that is needed to improve patient well-being and advance healthcare standards,” Mohammad Al Moghrabi, General Manager, Advanced Medical Supplies. “At Advanced Medical Supplies, we are proud to help improve the health of our country.”Key features of Exergen’s Temporal Artery Thermometers include:— Clinically Accurate: The TAT-5000S captures the highest temperature in the temporal artery with a rapid rate of 1000 measurements per second.— Patient Safety and Comfort: The non-invasive design ensures a gentle forehead swipe for accurate readings.— Swiftness: Accurate temperature measurements are obtained within a mere 2-3 seconds.— Affordability: Providing advanced technology at an economical value, with total cost of ownership much less than competitive thermometers. There is no need for additional caps, therefore recurring costs.— Connected: The TAT-5000S Connected Model integrates with EHR systems for greater efficiency.— Durability and Ease of Maintenance: Highly robust construction with easy cleaning features. Protective caps are not essential (offered if cross-contamination prevention protocols necessitate the use of caps).— Clinical Studies: Supported by over 100 peer-reviewed clinical studies, validating the underlying technology.— Warranty: TAT5000s professional model comes with a Lifetime Warranty.— Approved: TAT-5000S series has been approved by both the FDA and CE.The TAT-2000 is a durable professional lite thermometer that expedites temperature measurements by doctors and nurses in small clinics and school systems, enhancing healthcare productivity. Backed by a 7-year warranty, it is a testament to Exergen’s commitment to quality and reliability.About ExergenExergen Corporation, the leader in non-invasive temperature measurement technologies for industrial and medical applications, delivers non-invasive temperature meters with higher accuracy, lower costs, less process control, and higher reliability than previously possible. Known in both healthcare and consumer markets for its award-winning arterial thermometer, Exegren was founded by MIT and Harvard – educated and Harvard researcher Dr. Francesco Pompei, who holds more than 100 patents supporting Exergen products. Exergen Corporation is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, United States.EXERGEN P/N 850549

