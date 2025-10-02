Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen Celebrates National Taco Day

Tacos at Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen's Golden Avocado Taco Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen has 12 locations in NJ

NJ Fast-Casual Favorite Leverages ‘Taco Love’ to Drive Loyalty

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, PA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen , known for its vibrant flavors and made-fresh-daily menu, is celebrating National Taco Day, Tuesday, October 7, with a Buy One Taco, Get One Free at the same price or lesser value at all 12 Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen locations across North, Central, and South Jersey. In addition to the BOGO taco deal, Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen will offer exclusive perks to its Taco Love Club loyalty members.Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen is also using National Taco Day to fuel its digital and in-store growth. The brand expects the BOGO promotion and Taco Love Club Fall Challenge to boost app downloads . Every year, Tacoria’s 12 locations sell over 100,000 tacos, and the Fall Challenge is designed to reward loyal fans while encouraging repeat visits. By pairing app-exclusive offers with in-store traffic drivers, Tacoria continues to strengthen its position as a fast-casual growth leader.Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen’s ‘Something for Everyone’ Taco Menu• Tinga – Spicy pulled chicken with habanero salsa• Pollo Asado – Citrus-kissed grilled chicken with habanero salsa• Pollo al Pastor – Chicken marinated in house spices & pineapple with avocado verde salsa• Chorizo – Spicy ground pork with salsa verde• Al Pastor – Pork marinated in spices & pineapple• Carne Asada – Spice-marinated grilled steak with smoky roja salsa• Golden Avocado – Lightly breaded avocado slices with chipotle aioli (vegetarian)• Rajas – Roasted corn & poblano peppers with smoky roja salsa (vegetarian)• Brussels Sprouts – Charred & tossed in chipotle agave sauce with chipotle aioli (vegetarian)• Beyond Tacorizo – Plant-based Beyond “meat” seasoned & spiced with verde salsa (vegan)Each taco comes on a warm corn tortilla with onions, cilantro, salsa, cotija cheese, crema, and fresh garnishes of radish slices and lime wedges, and can be customized to order with add-ons like black beans, pico de gallo, seasoned or brown rice, guacamole or authentic double tortillas. Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen’s tacos are leveled up with house-made sauces and salsas, including habañero salsa, smoky roja salsa, salsa verde, avocado verde salsa, crema, chipotle aioli, and vegan chipotle aioli.For more information on Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen and its loyalty program, visit www.tacoria.com or download the Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen app.About Tacoria Mexican Street KitchenFounded in 2016 by a group of Rutgers alumni friends with a passion for fresh food and vibrant culture, Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen is a New Jersey-based fast-casual restaurant serving bold, flavorful takes on Mexican street eats. With a menu that celebrates salsas, chips, and other Mexican menu items prepared from scratch daily, Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen brings a colorful, feel-good vibe to every location with no attention to detail spared. From tacos and burrito boxes to Nutella nachos, each menu item is carefully crafted with attention to detail and a touch of creativity. Each Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen is designed to reflect the neighborhood it serves, featuring local art, vibrant colors, and a community-driven spirit, creating an environment that is all about great food, great music, and a space where guests actually want to hang out. With multiple locations across New Jersey and continued growth on the horizon, Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen is proud to be part of the local food scene. Learn more at www.tacoria.com or follow along @eattacoria.

