Philly Goat Project Awarded $17,500 to Expand Free Animal-Assisted Therapy for Individuals with Disabilities

Willa connects with Ray the goat during a playful session at the All Abilities RAMble, where children and families experience the healing power of animal-assisted therapy. Apollo enjoys a special moment with goat Oonagh during the All Abilities RAMble, Philly Goat Project’s free therapy program for children and families. Noah bonds with Oonagh during the All Abilities RAMble, enjoying a moment of calm and connection in Philly Goat Project’s inclusive therapy program.

This grant ensures that these moments, moments of hope, laughter, and belonging, will continue for families who need them most.” — Karen Krivit, Executive Director of the Philly Goat Project

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Philly Goat Project is proud to announce it has been awarded a $17,500 grant from The Human-Animal Alliance to support its All Abilities RAMble, a free animal-assisted therapy and community wellness program that brings together people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their families, and a small herd of gentle, well-trained goats for days filled with joy, connection, and healing.Held at Awbury Arboretum in Northwest Philadelphia, the All Abilities RAMble is one of the city’s most unique and inclusive programs, providing personalized, nature-based therapy sessions that promote belonging, confidence, and community. Participants, many of whom are children, interact with the goats through grooming, guided walks, and expressive communication activities, often using assistive devices. Each session offers a safe, judgment-free environment where participants and families can simply be themselves.The grant from The Human-Animal Alliance, a national nonprofit dedicated to funding programs that advance human-animal connection, will enable Philly Goat Project to continue providing these free sessions throughout the year. Families come from across Philadelphia and beyond to attend, many describing the All Abilities RAMble as one of the few spaces where they feel truly welcomed and understood.“As soon as we learned about the All Abilities RAMble, we knew it was exactly the kind of program The Human-Animal Alliance was created to support,” said Jackie Ducci, Founder of The Human-Animal Alliance. “Philly Goat Project is showing how simple moments with animals can become life-changing, reminding us that connection and healing can happen in the most joyful, unexpected ways.”“There is something extraordinary that happens when a child who rarely makes eye contact suddenly reaches out to pet a goat, or when a parent who’s been isolated for years finds community on our farm,” said Karen Krivit, Executive Director of the Philly Goat Project. “This grant ensures that these moments, moments of hope, laughter, and belonging, will continue for families who need them most.”The All Abilities RAMble is Philadelphia’s only free therapy program for individuals with developmental and physical disabilities, boasting a 75% participant return rate. Recognized by The Human-Animal Alliance, the recent grant will help Philly Goat Project expand these programs and connect more families with nature and animals.Founded in 2018 at Awbury Arboretum, Philly Goat Project is the nation’s first city-based, multi-service goat program dedicated to “Goats for the Greater Good.” Home to 13 trained and lovable goats, Philly Goat Project uses the power of nature and animal connection to foster community, reduce isolation, and make healing accessible to all. Its transformative programs include literacy walks, environmental education, teen job training, grief workshops, and inclusive therapy initiatives like the All Abilities RAMble. Throughout the year, Philly Goat Project hosts community events that bring people together in joyful, meaningful ways, including its annual Tree-Cycle festival each winter.For more information on Philly Goat Project programs and events, or to support its mission through donations, volunteering, or attending events, visit www.phillygoatproject.org About The Philly Goat ProjectThe Philly Goat Project (PGP) was founded in 2018 with a mission to provide nature-based programming in education, wellness, and community engagement while partnering with our herd of dynamic and delightful goats. With the help of 13 trained goats, we create meaningful change through social connection, intergenerational participation, and access to nature. PGP has engaged over 1 million people in goat-assisted activities at The Farm at Awbury and throughout the greater Philadelphia area. Follow PGP on Instagram @phillygoatproject.About The Human-Animal AllianceThe Human-Animal Alliance (H-AA) is a nonprofit organization that deeply believes in the power and value of human-animal connection. Through its grantmaking program, H-AA funds charitable programs nationwide that preserve existing human-animal connections and create new ones. To learn more about how you can support their mission, visit h-aa.org/donate.

