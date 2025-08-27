honeygrow Teams Up with Philadelphia Phillies Catcher J.T. Realmuto for an Exclusive Stir-fry Collaboration

Created exclusively by J.T. Realmuto, the new stir-fry combines honeygrow’s freshly made whole wheat noodles with roasted chicken, red onion, mushrooms, scallions, tossed in honeygrow’s signature Garlic Butter sauce, and topped with avocado and freshly grated Parmesan.

Limited-time, Phillies-centric Dish Launches Wednesday, August 27

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philadelphia-born fast-casual restaurant honeygrow , known for wholesome, customizable stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, is stepping up to the plate to announce its first-ever celebrity collaboration: the J.T. Realmuto Stir-fry. The limited-time dish, created in partnership with Philadelphia Phillies All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto, debuts today, Wednesday, August 27, at honeygrow locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, and will also be available for order through the honeygrow app and website in those locations.Created exclusively by Realmuto, the $11.97 stir-fry combines honeygrow’s freshly made whole wheat noodles with roasted chicken, red onion, mushrooms, scallions, tossed in honeygrow’s signature Garlic Butter sauce, and topped with avocado and freshly grated Parmesan cheese, all of which are his own favorite flavors. Each serving delivers 45 grams of protein and 23 grams of fiber for a high-protein, nutrient-packed meal fit to fuel everyone looking for fresh, tasty fare. The J.T. Realmuto Stir-fry further emphasizes the brand’s dedication to its roots and origin story, as well as offering fresh, customizable meals that suit a variety of lifestyles and dietary preferences through its CYO menu."What I love about honeygrow is that I can customize a meal that is not only protein-packed but also tastes delicious,” says Realmuto. “I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”“After 21 years living in Philadelphia, the city has become my family’s home, and we are huge Phillies fans, so working with J.T. is extremely exciting,” said Justin Rosenberg, founder and CEO of honeygrow. “Being able to create this menu item with an incredible hometown hero like J.T. has been an amazing experience.”Guests are encouraged to try the dish and to stay tuned for upcoming exclusive giveaways from Realmuto by following @honeygrow on Instagram and TikTok About honeygrowhoneygrow is on a mission to bring people together through wholesome and simple foods. Founded in 2012, the Philadelphia-based company specializes in freshly made-to-order stir-fry, salads, and honeybars. Using only the highest quality ingredients, honeygrow provides a robust variety of nutrition-forward options for customers across a wide range of lifestyles. honeygrow has 64 locations across the Northeast and Midwest in DE, MA, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA, and OH. For more information about honeygrow, please visit www.honeygrow.com and follow honeygrow on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

