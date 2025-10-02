DPS Captures Convicted Murderer from Mexico in Laredo (South Texas Region)

LAREDO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) captured a criminal illegal immigrant and convicted murderer from Mexico during an Operation Lone Star traffic stop in Webb Co.

On Sept. 25, 2025, just after 9:00 a.m., DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents and DPS Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Malibu on San Luis and Monterrey Street in Laredo, Texas. During the traffic stop, Special Agents and Troopers learned that the driver, Gregorio Denova-Cantu, 51, was an illegal immigrant from Mexico. Through further investigation, Special Agents discovered that Denova-Cantu was an aggravated deported felon who reentered the U.S. after serving prison time for murder. He is also a confirmed ranking member of the Hermandad de Pistoleros Latinos gang.

Denova-Cantu was arrested and convicted in 2004 for murder and engaging in organized crime, serving 18 years at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison in Huntsville, Texas. After serving prison time, he was removed from the United States by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in 2023.

DPS turned Denova-Cantu over to the custody of ICE/ERO.

###(DPS – South Texas Region)