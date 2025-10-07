Cornell Art Museum Showcases 'Crystal Bacchus in the Garden'

Old School Square Crystal Bacchus Butterfly by Crystal Bacchus Un Fleur by Crystal Bacchus Earrings by Crystal Bacchus

Spotlight Gallery Exhibition Opens October 18, 2025; Opening Night will Feature Live Music, Refreshments, Meet and Greet with Artist Crystal Bacchus

The Cornell Art Museum is thrilled to showcase Crystal Bacchus in her first Spotlight Gallery exhibition.” — Marusca Gatto

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is proud to announce its newest Spotlight Gallery Feature, “Crystal Bacchus in the Garden,” opening Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Cornell Art Museum at Old School Square . The evening will feature live music, refreshments, and an opportunity to meet the artist.“In the Garden” invites visitors on a journey into a vivid, supernatural landscape where nature bursts with color, whimsy, and imagination. From radiant fruits and blooming flowers to playful birds, butterflies, and sea creatures, Bacchus creates a thriving ecosystem that celebrates the beauty and richness of the natural world through her deeply personal and culturally inspired lens.“The Cornell Art Museum is thrilled to showcase Crystal Bacchus in her first Spotlight Gallery exhibition,” said Marusca Gatto, Cultural Arts Director at the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA). “Crystal’s artistry has evolved beautifully from her early recognition as an Emerging Artist at the Art on the Square Fine Art Show to her work in our museum store. We are proud to celebrate her journey and creative vision in this special exhibition.”WHEN:Opening Night for “Crystal Bacchus in the Garden” is Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m. The evening will include live music and refreshments.The exhibition will remain on view through February 22, 2026. Hours are: Wednesday 12 to 5 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 12 to 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.WHERE:Cornell Art Museum, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Parking available in Old School Square garage.COST:Free and open to the public. Suggested $5 donation.About Crystal BacchusCrystal Bacchus has been captivated by color since childhood, creating sophisticated works as early as age 13. Inspired by her mother’s clothing designs, she developed a love for bold hues and textured patterns—hallmarks of her art today. A graduate of the International Fine Arts College (now the Art Institute of Miami), Bacchus continues to explore the dynamic interplay of color and texture across both fashion and canvas, often pairing paper and paint in inventive ways. Drawing deeply from her Trinidadian heritage and influenced by global cultures including Japan and Africa, Bacchus creates work that is vibrant, multidimensional, and uniquely her own. Learn more at http://www.xtalart.com About the Cornell Art MuseumThe Cornell Art Museum is housed within the original Delray Elementary School building, which was built in 1913. The Museum hosts several curated fine art exhibitions each year featuring notable regional, national and international artists. It also has a Museum Store displaying original works by regional artists. The City of Delray Beach purchased the historic building on the Old School Square campus from the Palm Beach County School District in 1987. The building was named after benefactors George and Harriet Cornell in 1990, before being renovated in 2017 through the generous support of Margaret L. Blume.For a full list of events happening at the Cornell Art Museum, visit https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/cornell or call 561-654-2220.About Old School SquareOld School Square is a historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square’s mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is owned by the City of Delray Beach and is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor Amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.Learn more at https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/about

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.