Beverly Hills Fashion Week Returns October 10-12, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beverly Hills Fashion Week (BHFW) will take place October 10-12, 2025, presenting its second edition under the theme “Runway to Runway.”

BHFW is a luxury fashion platform co-founded by Tammy Barr and Edgar Saakyan that combines Beverly Hills’ cultural presence with international runway experiences. The event brings together designers, buyers, celebrities, and press in a unique setting that highlights heritage and innovation.

The three-day event will feature evening runway shows, luxury brand activations, and press opportunities at multiple Beverly Hills locations, including the Gravitas Private Club, a luxurious multimillion-dollar estate, and Cipriani’s Beverly Hills jazz bar. This season’s lineup includes returning international designers Cristallini and Fashion Drug by Anahit, with additional luxury fashion houses making their BHFW debut.

Access to Beverly Hills Fashion Week is by invitation and through a limited ticket availability, bringing together VIP and VVIP guests including stylists, buyers, press, influencers, and clients. Programming includes runway shows, red-carpet moments, and luxury gifting opportunities.

The 2025 theme, “Runway to Runway,” was inspired by the connection between fashion and aviation. According to BHFW CEO Tammy Barr, the concept represents freedom and exploration, qualities that continue to define fashion’s role as a global industry. “Our vision is to place Beverly Hills alongside New York, Milan, and Paris, but with its own West Coast identity,” Barr said. “Runway to Runway is about more than fashion; it’s about luxury, movement, and the artistry that takes flight when these worlds intersect.”

Each venue was chosen to reflect the exclusivity and sophistication of the event. Gravitas Private Club offers an intimate setting for direct engagement between designers and guests, with landscaped grounds that are a striking backdrop for runway presentations. The private estate is one of the most exclusive and unique villas in the hills above the city and provides a setting designed to foster networking and meaningful connections within the fashion community. And finally, Cipriani’s Beverly Hills, known for its refined atmosphere and strong ties to fashion heritage, will host a runway show in its jazz bar for the first time. This evening will also feature a special piano performance.

Beverly Hills Fashion Week continues to position itself as a premier platform for luxury fashion, uniting cultural influence with international reach.

Event Details:

● Dates: October 10-12, 2025

● Venues: Gravitas Private Club, Private Estate, Cipriani’s Beverly Hills

● Access: Invite-only (VIP and VVIP)

Tickets

Friday: Gravitas Private Club

Saturday: Villa Andalusia

Sunday: Cipriani’s Beverly Hills Media Contact

Instagram: bhfw.us

For media inquiries, please contact via Instagram DM. Publicist: NOW PR

