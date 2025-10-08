Exit Planning Institute Releases 2026 Summit Agenda

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Exit Planning Institute is thrilled to release the agenda for the 2026 Exit Planning Summit, taking place from April 19, 2026, to April 21, 2026, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.The Exit Planning Summit is the premier exit planning event, bringing together professional advisors from across the globe to elevate their expertise, explore the latest industry trends, and make meaningful connections. It provides an exclusive opportunity to connect face-to-face with the exit planning community and tap into its vast thought leadership and influential power.The 2026 Exit Planning Summit will feature an expanded program designed to deliver dynamic collaboration, powerful connections, and actionable insights. The program will include new workshops, immersion events, live case studies, panel discussions, breakout sessions, two powerful keynote sessions, and plenty of networking opportunities.Headlining the event, Super Bowl champion and author Ben Utecht will discuss inspirational, transformational, and operational principles that are foundational in life and business during the Champion’s Creed keynote session. Closing out the Exit Planning Summit, bestselling author Tommy Breedlove will deliver a powerful keynote session on actionable tactics for self-leadership and personal planning, the often-overlooked leg of the Value Acceleration Methodology™.“Each year, the Summit grows in both depth and impact,” said Josh Koza, Director of Strategic Relationships at The Exit Planning Institute. “The 2026 Exit Planning Summit will give advisors the opportunity to learn from each other, build real connections, and walk away with tools and insights they can put to work right away.”Attendees can choose from two exclusive ticket packages tailored to their Summit experience. The new VIP Ticket offers priority access to the room block, dedicated VIP check-in, all access to exclusive events, reserved seating at the main stage sessions, and access to amenities.Registration for the 2026 Exit Planning Summit is now open! Secure limited-time ticket deals and explore the full agenda at https://exitplanningsummit.com/ About Exit Planning InstituteExit Planning Institute (EPI) was formed in 2005 to serve professional business advisors' educational and resource needs. Its Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) credential program is the most widely endorsed professional exit planning program in the world, providing advisors with the content, tools, and training needed to engage business owners and become their most valued advisors. For more information, visit exit-planning-institute.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.