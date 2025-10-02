Governor Kotek Appoints Sean O’Day to Direct the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services

Salem, OR — Today, Governor Tina Kotek announced that she has appointed Sean O’Day to direct the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS), pending Senate confirmation. O’Day has been the DCBS interim director since June of this year after previously serving as deputy director.

“The Department of Consumer and Business Services is essential to protecting Oregonians, supporting fair business practices, and ensuring our economy works for everyone,” Governor Kotek said. “Sean is the right choice because he understands that DCBS doesn’t just enforce the rules, it safeguards Oregon consumers, promotes transparency, and helps create a marketplace where people and businesses can thrive with confidence.”

O’Day was previously the deputy director of the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs before joining DCBS in March 2023. He has more than two decades of public service in Oregon and has worked at a variety of government entities providing regulatory and business services.

“I am deeply humbled and honored that the Governor is placing her trust in me to run the department,” O’Day said. “I am excited to continue to work with our partners and alongside an extremely talented workforce to equitably protect and empower consumers and workers in the state of Oregon.”

O’Day also serves as a reserve judge advocate in the United States Army Reserve. He is the commander of the 6th Legal Operations Detachment (LOD), a unit of highly trained legal professionals who provide on-demand legal services and operational support across the globe. A combat veteran, he has served two tours of duty in the Middle East and also participated in Hurricane Katrina relief efforts. He received his law degree from the Northwestern School of Law of Lewis & Clark College in Portland, and his bachelor’s degree from Central Washington University. He also has a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

O’Day will continue serving the agency as acting director until he is confirmed by the Oregon Senate. A visual headshot for Sean O’Day can be found here.



