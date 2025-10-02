Arturo and Valerie Guido of Legno Bastone Wide Plank Flooring Bring Disney Magic to Youth Haven Kids for the Third Year

Arturo and Valerie Guido of Legno Bastone Bring Disney Magic to Youth Haven Children for Third Consecutive Year

A society’s destiny rests on how it treats its children.” — Robin Grille

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a heartwarming act of generosity and compassion, Arturo and Valerie Guido of Legno Bastone Wide Plank Flooring have once again partnered with Youth Haven to deliver an unforgettable Disney experience to 34 children in need. This marks the third consecutive year the Guidos have sponsored the magical journey, offering hope and joy to children who have faced homelessness, trauma, and foster care.The annual trip to Disney World is more than a day of fun—it’s a transformative experience that helps restore a sense of normalcy and wonder in the lives of vulnerable youth. Each child received a personalized backpack filled with essentials, a commemorative shirt, snacks for the road, and spending money for a special souvenir, ensuring every detail of the day was filled with care and thoughtfulness.“Opportunities like this are crucial in helping to rebuild trust and support the healing process for these children,” said a representative from Youth Haven. “Thanks to the generosity of supporters like the Guidos, we can continue to provide the simple joys of childhood that every child deserves.”Arturo and Valerie Guido’s ongoing commitment to Youth Haven reflects the power of community-driven impact. Their dedication serves as a beacon of hope, reminding us all that small acts of kindness can lead to lasting change.For more information about Youth Haven and how to support their mission, visit www.youthhavenswfl.org

