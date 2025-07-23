A New Chapter: Legno Bastone Wide Plank Flooring Gallery Opening

Premiere Collection Celebrates with a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 22, 2025, a fresh start was celebrated with the grand opening of a new Legno Bastone Wide Plank Flooring gallery in Bradenton, FL. Owner Araceli Paleo welcomed guests to a lovely reception adorned in a rose gold theme for her boutique gallery, Premiere Collection. The event was not only a showcase of exquisite flooring options but also a community gathering that highlighted local businesses and craftsmanship.

Attendees enjoyed a delightful assortment of light bites and an array of beautifully decorated cupcakes that were as much a feast for the eyes as they were for the palate. The reception was further enhanced by the presence of Premier Collection swag bags, filled with thoughtful goodies that captured the essence of the brand. The atmosphere was vibrant and filled with excitement as guests mingled and shared in the joy of the occasion.

The event was made even more memorable by the support and participation of the Manatee County Chamber of Commerce. Special thanks are extended to them, along with Tim Fenimore, for conducting the ribbon-cutting ceremony that officially marked the gallery’s debut. Their involvement underscored the strong ties between the gallery and the local community, setting the stage for future collaborations and partnerships.

For more information on incorporating Legno Bastone Wide Plank Flooring into your residential or commercial projects, or to learn more about the unique offerings of the Premiere Collection, please reach out to info@legnobastone.com. The team is eager to assist you in transforming your space with their stunning range of flooring solutions.

A New Chapter: Legno Bastone Wide Plank Flooring Gallery Opening

About

Legno Bastone, a legacy spanning five generations since the late 1800s, remains committed to the age-old European traditions of craftsmanship in flooring. Each floor is meticulously hand-crafted and custom-designed, embodying wider widths and longer lengths for a seamless, elegant look. Our products transcend mere flooring, evolving into "Custom Designed Furniture for Your Floor." With a focus on the highest quality wood, Legno Bastone's wide plank flooring guarantees aesthetic appeal and durability. Explore our exclusive collections: Dolce Vita, European Elegance, La Famiglia, and Vino.

