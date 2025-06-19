Legno Bastone Wins Luxe RED Award for the Fourth Consecutive Year

European Elegance "Copenhagen" in Herringbone

2025 LUXE RED Awards National Product Winners: Flooring Design

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legno Bastone , a leading manufacturer of high-quality wooden flooring, is pleased to announce that the company has been awarded the prestigious Luxe RED Award for the fourth consecutive year. The award was given for the outstanding product “Copenhagen” from the European Elegance Collection, featured in an elegant herringbone pattern.“Copenhagen” is impressive due to its timeless beauty and masterful craftsmanship, reflecting the demanding standards of Legno Bastone. This honor underscores their continuous commitment to excellence and creativity in wooden floor design,” said Jaime Jorgenson, Sales & Marketing Coordinator of Legno Bastone.The European Elegance Collection represents the best of European craftsmanship, combining traditional techniques with modern designs. The herringbone-patterned “Copenhagen” perfectly embodies this philosophy, offering both aesthetic appeal and exceptional durability.The Luxe RED Award, presented annually for outstanding products in design and architecture, recognizes excellence and innovation among its winners. This recognition is a testament to the unrivaled quality and commitment of Legno Bastone to offer only the best to its customers.For more information about Legno Bastone and their collections, please visit their website at www.legnobastone.com

