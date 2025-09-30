Specialized nursing roles: Find your niche 

A nursing career at VA is an opportunity to make a lasting difference in the lives of Veteran patients while excelling in a niche that fits your skills and interests. If you’re looking for a nursing job, consider a specialized role at VA that’s “All About Veterans.”

Find your niche

With various specialized roles, VA nurses touch almost every aspect of Veteran health care. From primary care and surgery to mental health and palliative care, the nation’s largest integrated health care system offers the perfect opportunity for nurses to find their niche.

If you’re just starting out your nursing career and aren’t certain yet about a specialty, these search terms can give you a broad look at the types of nursing jobs VA has to offer:

If your nursing background has grown to include additional schooling and credentials, consider searching for positions that meet your qualifications:

If you have a strong background or interest in a particular nursing field or practice area, search for jobs that align with your skills and passion:

Are you someone who prefers to move around and take short-term assignments? The Travel Nurse Corps may be a great fit for you.

Find your next role

And that’s just the beginning of the specialized nursing roles at VA. One of the best ways to search for a nursing opportunity at VA is to use the VA Jobs Map. This map allows you to search for nursing jobs by title, location, salary or work schedule. You can also see which parts of the country have the highest demand for VA nurses.

Work at VA

If you’re ready to serve an integral role in Veteran health and healing, bring your nursing training to VA.