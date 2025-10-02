Fenix Lighting Launches PD26R ACE: Most Advanced EDC Flashlight Yet

PD26R ACE Flashlight - Product Photo PD26R ACE Flashlight - Set Button PD26R ACE Flashlight - Handheld PD26R ACE Flashlight - Work Handheld PD26R ACE Flashlight - Beam Shot

At just 4.17 inches (106mm) long, the new PD26R ACE delivers 1300 lumens, 1161ft of throw, and ACE-level control in a pocket-ready design.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting , the official U.S. distributor of Fenix lighting gear, has released the PD26R ACE Rechargeable Flashlight , the smallest model in the Advanced Command Edition (ACE) series line. The PD26R ACE is designed as an everyday carry flashlight. With its compact size, very high lumen output, and programmable ACE functionality, the PD26R ACE is Fenix’s most advanced EDC yet.The PD26R ACE flashlight measures 4.17 inches (106mm) in length and weighs 3.61oz (102.3g), allowing it to fit easily in a pocket or small bag. It produces a maximum of 1300 lumens with a beam distance of up to 1161 feet (354 meters).This EDC flashlight features a SET button located beneath the neck that enables users to choose their operating presets. Options include Turbo-only output, Low/High/Turbo levels, or all five brightness levels with SOS. Strobe can also be disabled if preferred. Power is supplied by a 1600mAh 18350 rechargeable battery, included with the light, which provides runtimes of up to 556 hours on the lowest setting. The PD26R ACE flashlight has a built-in USB-C charging port and battery level indicator.The PD26R ACE is built from A6061-T6 aluminum with a type HAIII hard-anodized finish and is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance. This flashlight is also offered with custom engraving options for personalized markings on the head and body of the flashlight.The PD26R ACE adds to the ACE series by providing a smaller compact option with advanced output control, durable construction, and multiple operating modes suited to everyday use.About Fenix LightingFenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix has earned its reputation for manufacturing some of the best high-performance lights on the market through its proven track record of innovative design and a focus on durable construction. While flashlights are their core product, Fenix’s headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights are also highly rated and well-constructed. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

