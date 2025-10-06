Updated Oracle AI + Database Strategy Book Debuts at Oracle AI World 2025

Oracle ACE Directors Share the Future of AI and Databases at Oracle AI World

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viscosity North America, Inc. ("Viscosity"), a leading Oracle consulting firm, is excited to announce the release of an updated edition of the essential “Upgrading Oracle Databases: Oracle Database New Features” by three Oracle ACE Directors — Charles Kim, Gary Gordhamer, and Sean Scott. This refreshed and expanded resource delivers practical strategies for harnessing AI, optimizing performance, and securing Oracle environments in the modern enterprise.To celebrate the release, Viscosity will host an exclusive Book Signing Event at the Quest Software Booth during the Hub Welcome Reception at Oracle AI World 2025 , where attendees can meet the authors and take home a complimentary copy of the updated book.The new edition distills decades of consulting experience and fieldwork into actionable frameworks IT leaders and DBAs can use immediately. Readers will gain:- AI-driven insights to boost database performance and efficiency- Best practices for risk management, cloud adoption, and automation- Real-world lessons learned from enterprise-scale Oracle deployments“This book is about making the complex simple,” said Gary Gordhamer. “We’ve taken decades of lessons learned in the field and turned them into practical guidance DBAs and IT leaders can apply the very next day — whether tuning performance, securing environments, or planning for the future.”Why Oracle AI World?The book makes its official debut at Oracle AI World — the grandest event in the Oracle ecosystem — because there’s no better stage to connect fresh ideas with the global Oracle community. As AI continues to reshape performance, security, and cloud strategies, this event is the perfect platform to put these insights directly into the hands of the professionals who need them most.Meet the Authors:- Charles Kim, CEO and Co-Founder of Viscosity, is an Oracle ACE Director and VMware vExpert with 30+ years of experience. He has co-authored ten Oracle books and speaks at major conferences worldwide.- Gary Gordhamer, Managing Principal Consultant at Viscosity, is an Oracle ACE Director with nearly 30 years of experience in Oracle technologies. He delivers enterprise solutions across industries and is an active leader in the Quest IOUG community.- Sean Scott, Managing Principal Consultant at Viscosity, is an Oracle ACE Director with 30 years of DBA and engineering expertise. He specializes in high availability and modernization and has authored a book on running Oracle databases on Docker.Together, the co-authors combine consulting excellence with hands-on field expertise, ensuring their guidance is both authoritative and practical.For the full agenda and registration details, visit the Oracle AI World 2025 page About ViscosityViscosity is a boutique consulting firm founded by industry-recognized experts and thought leaders with decades of experience architecting and optimizing business-critical applications. The firm specializes in data analytics, data integration, database tuning, high availability and scalability solutions, APEX development, cloud migrations, and custom application development.

