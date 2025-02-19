Transforming Database Automation and Cloud Optimization at UTOUG 2025

Viscosity’s Oracle ACEs Will Deliver AI, Cloud, and Tuning Strategies at UTOUG Training Days 2025

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viscosity North America, Inc. (“Viscosity”), a leader in Oracle consulting and database advancement, is proud to bring its top Oracle ACEs to UTOUG Training Days 2025.This premier event will showcase insights into emerging database technologies, AI-driven performance tuning, and Oracle Cloud advancements —empowering DBAs and developers alike with strategies to excel in today’s fast-evolving tech landscape.Taking place March 24-25 at Salt Lake Community College in Sandy, Utah, the conference—hosted by the Utah Oracle Users Group (UTOUG)—will provide deep technical learning and networking opportunities for Oracle professionals. Viscosity’s industry-leading experts will deliver high-impact sessions, offering practical expertise and real-world solutions to help attendees navigate modern Oracle challenges.Session Highlights of Viscosity’s Team:- Charles Kim, CEO of Viscosity and Oracle ACE Director, will present Data Guard best practices for setting up and managing Data Guard environments, along with an Exadata Case Study demonstrating how a global payment processing company migrated to Exadata with zero downtime.- Rich Niemiec, CIO of Viscosity and Oracle ACE Director, will cover AI insights from CloudWorld, practical uses of the Oracle Vector Database, and how to leverage Generative AI and RAG with Oracle technologies.- Gary Gordhamer, Managing Principal Consultant and Oracle ACE Pro, will discuss automating schema management with Liquibase and SQLcl, along with essential SQL tuning tips for optimizing Oracle performance.- Craig Shallahamer, Applied AI Scientist and Oracle ACE Director, will present advanced techniques to enhance Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) applications and demonstrate how to estimate SQL run times using ASH data without modifying application code.- Alan Quigley, Senior Software Architect, will showcase how to build a dynamic card viewer app using Oracle APEX and API integration, focusing on creating interactive, data-driven applications that pull and display images from external APIs.A Focus on Cloud, AI, and Next-Gen Database StrategiesThis year’s UTOUG Training Days will spotlight cloud migrations, AI-driven automation, and database modernization, with sessions tailored for DBAs, developers, and IT leaders looking to future-proof their Oracle environments. Attendees will gain hands-on experience with Oracle Database 23ai, database performance tuning, and automation best practices while engaging in discussions about the evolving role of AI in enterprise IT.With hands-on labs, expert-led sessions, and invaluable networking opportunities, this year’s UTOUG Training Days promises to be an essential event for Oracle professionals ready to take their skills to the next level.For more information and registration details, visit: https://events.viscosityna.com/utoug-training-days-2025 ABOUT VISCOSITYViscosity is a niche consulting firm founded by industry and authored experts who are renowned thought leaders with decades of extensive experience in architecting and fine-tuning business-critical applications. With a diverse range of capabilities, Viscosity excels in areas including data analytics, data integration, database tuning, high availability and scalability solutions, APEX development, cloud migrations, and custom application development.

