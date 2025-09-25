Viscosity Experts Showcase Applied AI at Oracle AI World 2025

Bridging AI and Databases with Oracle ACE Directors to Drive Enterprise Value

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viscosity North America, Inc. ("Viscosity"), a leading Oracle consulting firm, will join industry leaders on the global stage at Oracle AI World 2025, formerly Oracle CloudWorld, Oracle’s flagship event for AI, cloud, and enterprise data innovation. Taking place October 13–16, 2025, in Las Vegas, the conference will spotlight the convergence of generative AI, Oracle Database 23ai, and multi-cloud infrastructure. Viscosity experts will lead sessions that connect groundbreaking technology with real-world enterprise execution.Two Oracle ACE Directors from Viscosity and the Chief Technology Officer will share their expertise at this year’s event, bringing decades of leadership in AI, performance tuning, and enterprise database modernization.Applied AI with Craig ShallahamerCraig Shallahamer, Applied AI Scientist and Co-Founder of OraPub, will join the Learning Panel, “Beyond Vector Searches: Leveraging Graph in RAG for Smarter AI,” demonstrating how graph technologies enrich retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to produce more context-aware, accurate results for enterprise applications. See how graphs integrate into RAG workflows and compare to traditional vector similarity searches.Enterprise Chatbots with Rich NiemiecBuilding on that foundation, Rich Niemiec, Chief Innovation Officer, will lead the hands-on perspective with the lab “Rapid ChatBot Development with Oracle AI Optimizer and Toolkit,” developed in collaboration with Oracle evangelists. This session will guide participants in designing and deploying enterprise-grade chatbots. Niemiec will also join the panel “Database, Observability, and AI — Stories You Haven’t Heard,” offering real-world insights into the intersection of observability platforms and AI-driven intelligence.APEX Innovation with Jerry WardIn addition, Jerry Ward, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Applications, will participate in the “Oracle APEX Customer Panel” hosted by Simon Hunt, Head of APEX Product Management, and Ron Craig, Autonomous Database Product Marketing Director. In this interactive session, Ward will share Viscosity’s APEX journey, highlight customer success stories, and engage with attendees during a live Q&A.About Oracle AI World 2025Oracle AI World 2025 is designed to deliver value for every participant — from executives shaping strategy to developers building solutions. The agenda blends keynote insights with practical formats — including learning sessions, hands-on labs, spotlight case studies, immersive product showcases, and pre-event Oracle University training. Viscosity’s experts will join forces with Oracle engineers, ACE Directors, and partner teams to demonstrate how enterprises can put these innovations into practice.For the full agenda and registration details, visit the Oracle AI World 2025 page. For information on all upcoming Viscosity events and training opportunities, visit events.viscosityna.com ABOUT VISCOSITYViscosity is a boutique consulting firm founded by industry-recognized experts and thought leaders with decades of experience architecting and optimizing business-critical applications. The firm specializes in data analytics, data integration, database tuning, high availability and scalability solutions, APEX development, cloud migrations, and custom application development.

