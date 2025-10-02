Clarification Surrounding LD 384, “An Act to Prevent Student Homelessness”

During the first session of the 132nd Maine Legislature, Public Law 2025, Chapter 453 was passed, taking effect on September 24, 2025. It is effectively a continuation of the Preventing Student Homelessness Pilot Program that the Maine Department of Education (DOE) implemented over the past two years.



For Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 and FY25, this program was funded at $1.5 million per year. The funding approved for FY26 totals $125,000. Due to this significant reduction of funding, the Maine DOE is reassessing its allocation method and will communicate with school administrative units (SAUs) when and how this limited funding will be available.



An Update on the Closeout of the State-Funded Preventing Student Homelessness Pilot Program

Effective July 1, 2023, the Preventing Student Homelessness Pilot Program funding was distributed to all SAUs based on the number of students experiencing homelessness reported in the Student Information System, with each SAU receiving a minimum of $750. SAUs had the option to accept the allocated funds on Grants4ME or opt out of receiving these dollars.

The Maine DOE consolidated the funds that were not expended in FY24 and funds that were declined by SAUs in FY25 to offer a July 2025 reallocation to participating SAUs to be utilized during the 2025-2026 school year. This reallocation amount is available within the FY25 Preventing Student Homelessness Funding Application on Grants4ME.

Allowable uses of Preventing Student Homelessness funds include:

With the July reallocation of funds within the FY25 funding application, the Maine DOE has adjusted the obligation and final invoice timeline for the FY25 Preventing Student Homelessness funding to allow additional time for the drawdown of funds to assist students. Authorized expenses must fall between July 1, 2024 and March 31, 2026, with final invoices due by May 1, 2026.

Please direct any questions related to Preventing Student Homelessness to Signe Lynch, Maine DOE McKinney-Vento Specialist, at signe.lynch@maine.gov.

Thank you for your continued support in providing school stability for students experiencing housing instability.