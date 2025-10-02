Diligent Robotics Expands AI Advisory Board with Distinguished Leaders in Robotics and AI

We are incredibly excited to have Zhaoyin and Sidd on the AI Advisory Board. Both bring extraordinary depth of knowledge in robotics, with track records of not just advancing research but repeatedly building state-of-the-art, real-world robotic systems.

Diligent Robotics deepens advisory expertise to accelerate safe, scalable AI solutions

Together, we are advancing the frontiers of embodied AI and setting higher standards for how robots can work seamlessly with people to solve meaningful challenges.” — Andrea Thomaz, CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diligent Robotics, the leader in humanoid robotics and embodied AI for healthcare, today announced the expansion of its AI Advisory Board with the addition of Siddhartha Srinivasa, Professor of Robotics at the University of Washington, and Zhaoyin Jia, Distinguished Engineer specializing in robotic perception and autonomy on robots that operate alongside people in real-world environments.The AI Advisory Board was launched in Fall 2024 to guide Diligent’s next generation of AI development and ensure its robotics innovations are grounded in responsible, impactful practices. The board brings together renowned academics, technology leaders and industry experts who provide strategic counsel as Diligent Robotics continues to scale its fleet of Moxi robots across health systems nationwide.Introducing the New AdvisorsBuilding on the strong foundation set last fall, Diligent Robotics welcomes these two distinguished leaders in robotics and AI who bring deep expertise in robotic manipulation, autonomous mobility and large-scale AI systems.Siddhartha Srinivasa is the Professor of Robotics at the University of Washington and an IEEE Fellow. He is internationally recognized for advancing robotic manipulation and human-robot interaction, with a career that spans both pioneering research and real-world deployments. His work has produced influential algorithms as well as systems like HERB and ADA, which have become benchmarks in the field. He has previously led teams at Amazon Robotics, and led the AI Research team at Cruise.Zhaoyin Jia is a Distinguished Engineer whose career bridges research and industry leadership in computer vision and robotic perception. He has held senior roles at Cruise, DiDi and Waymo, where he helped build large-scale autonomy that operate in complex, unpredictable environments. His expertise in designing robust robotics systems brings critical insight into how AI can be deployed safely and reliably.“I’m incredibly excited to have Zhaoyin and Sidd on the AI Advisory Board. Both bring extraordinary depth of knowledge in robotics, with track records of not just advancing research but repeatedly building state-of-the-art, real-world robotic systems,” said Rashed, Chief Technology Officer at Diligent Robotics. “Their ability to take complex ideas and turn them into working systems that operate at scale is rare and inspiring. Having them on the team ensures our goals are shaped by their wisdom and insights, driving us toward building robots that achieve exceptional performance.”Other AI advisory board members include:- Jeannette Bohg (Stanford University): Director of the Stanford AI Lab’s Interactive Perception and Robot Learning Lab.- Oliver Kroemer (Carnegie Mellon University)- Lerrel Pinto (New York University): Founder of the General-purpose Robotics and AI Lab (GRAIL).“Since launching the board last fall, we have already seen the tremendous value of bringing such accomplished advisors alongside us,” said Andrea Thomaz, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Diligent Robotics. “This group combines our proven success in real-world healthcare settings with the insight and vision of world-class researchers who have built real world autonomous products at scale. Together, we are advancing the frontiers of embodied AI and setting higher standards for how robots can work seamlessly with people to solve meaningful challenges.”By marrying decades of academic research with practical expertise, the advisory board will work closely with Diligent Robotics to push the boundaries of embodied AI. Their unique focus on collaborative robotics ensures that Moxi and future generations of Diligent’s robots will continue to lead the field in how robots interact, adapt and learn from the people they support.# # #

