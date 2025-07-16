Diligent Robotics Leads U.S. Adoption of Hospital Pharmacy Robotics, Redefines the Last Mile

With Moxi, we’ve taken a repetitive, resource-draining workflow and turned it into a scalable, intelligent automation solution that’s operating 24/7 in hospitals across the country. We’re not testing robotics in pharmacy, we’re defining the standard.

Moxi robots have completed more than 300,000 pharmacy deliveries, streamlining last-mile logistics and transforming hospital workflows nationwide

Moxi has become an essential part of our operations, helping us grow our Meds-to-Beds programs, streamline lab workflows and deliver medications during critical off-hour shifts.” — Casey Wilbert, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Rochester Regional Health

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diligent Robotics, the leader in embodied AI and humanoid robotics for healthcare, today announced a major milestone in hospital pharmacy operations: more than 300,000 “last mile” pharmacy deliveries completed by its fleet of Moxi robots. Deployed in more hospital pharmacies than any other humanoid robotics company, Moxi is transforming operations across the U.S., from single-site community hospitals to large, multi-location health systems delivering efficiency, accuracy and time back to clinical teams.“Pharmacy delivery may sound simple, but it’s one of the most time-consuming and error-prone handoffs in hospital operations,” said Dr. Andrea Thomaz, CEO and Co-Founder of Diligent Robotics. “With Moxi, we’ve taken a repetitive, resource-draining workflow and turned it into a scalable, intelligent automation solution that’s operating 24/7 in hospitals across the country. We’re not testing robotics in pharmacy, we’re defining the standard.”With over 300,000 total pharmacy deliveries completed as of July 2025 and the highest-volume sites completing more than 900 pharmacy deliveries per month, Moxi is reshaping medication delivery workflows including:● Meds to Beds Programs: Moxi supports time-sensitive medication delivery to reduce discharge delays, improve patient experience and minimize readmissions.● Restricted Deliveries: Moxi is authorized to handle high-risk or tightly controlled medications, including pediatric chemo and narcotics, via secure workflows.● Real-Time Accountability: A new feature provides detailed tracking and time-stamped proof of delivery, improving accuracy, reducing handoff errors and creating transparency for pharmacy and nursing teams.The results are driven by deep integration within hospital systems, built-in elevator autonomy, and over five years of iterative product development guided by real-world feedback from frontline care teams. With growing demand for labor-saving solutions, Moxi’s role in hospital pharmacies is expanding rapidly.“At Rochester Regional Health, we’re focused on designing healthcare for the next generation, and that means innovating wherever we can to get our teams back to patient care,” said Casey Wilbert, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Rochester Regional Health. “Having onboarded Moxi nearly two years ago, I can assure you that this partnership was a great choice. Moxi has become an essential part of our operations, helping us grow our Meds-to-Beds programs, streamline lab workflows and deliver medications during critical off-hour shifts. Our staff and even our patients have embraced the robots and we’re already planning where Moxi can go next.”Diligent Robotics’ momentum in this space builds on the company’s broader leadership in healthcare automation, with Moxi recently surpassing 1.1 million total deliveries, 125,000 autonomous elevator rides, and deployments across over 30 U.S. health systems.As hospitals continue to face staffing challenges and rising demands, Moxi is proving to be more than just a delivery robot. It is a strategic solution that is reshaping how care teams operate. With unmatched experience in real-world hospital environments and a growing footprint across the country, Diligent Robotics is setting the pace for the future of pharmacy automation and embodied AI in healthcare.# # #

