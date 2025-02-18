Not a Pilot, Not a Prototype—Diligent Robotics Hits 1 Million Humanoid Deliveries Across Fleet at Healthcare Customers

Moxi #119 completes Diligent Robotics’ one millionth hospital delivery at a Midwest hospital, a top-ranked academic health system in the Chicago area, transporting supplies from the inpatient pharmacy to the outpatient infusion center and marking a major milestone.

Over 1.5 Billion Steps Saved, Keeping Clinical Staff Focused on Patients

Watching teams interact with Moxi as if it’s a real member of the team - saying good morning, giving it high fives - has been one of the most rewarding human-robot interactions I’ve seen in my career.” — Andrea Thomaz, CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diligent Robotics , the leader in embodied AI and general purpose robotics for healthcare, is proud to announce a monumental achievement: surpassing 1 million deliveries across its fleet of Moxi robots. As the first humanoid robotics company to achieve this milestone in healthcare, this accomplishment underscores Diligent Robotics’ unmatched expertise in developing and deploying cutting-edge robotic solutions that transform hospital workflows.Since its inception, Diligent Robotics has been revolutionizing healthcare automation with Moxi, the only humanoid robot actively operating in complex, real-world environments like hospitals. Alongside this incredible delivery milestone, Moxi has:• Saved nurses and other clinical staff over 1.5 billion steps allowing them to remain in their units and closer to their patients• Saved clinical staff over 575,000 hours, giving them back that time to focus on being at the bedside and being more creative in their work• Surpassed 125,000 autonomous elevator rides, highlighting the complex nature of autonomous operations in real-world environments, especially in abusy hospital.• Currently partnered with 23 health systems, representing 31 hospital-level partnerships and growing nationwide. Customers range from multi-hospitalhealth systems to small community hospitals in rural areas.“This milestone is a testament to Diligent Robotics’ leadership in healthcare automation and our commitment to delivering impactful solutions that support clinical teams,” said Dr. Andrea Thomaz, CEO and Co-Founder of Diligent Robotics. “While many companies talk about integrating robotics into healthcare, we’ve been successfully doing it since 2020. Moxi’s achievements showcase the transformative power of embodied AI in addressing real-world challenges. As we look to the future, we’re excited to push the boundaries of innovation, advancing robotic capabilities to create even greater efficiencies, support and milestones in healthcare and beyond.”Pioneering Innovation in Healthcare RoboticsUnlike traditional automation systems, Moxi seamlessly integrates into hospital workflows, handling routine tasks such as delivering supplies, lab specimens and medications. With an average task time of 20-26 minutes, Moxi ensures consistent and reliable delivery while streamlining hospital operations.“One of the things I noticed when shadowing nurses during their day-to-day work is how often they get pulled away from patient care to go and run tasks, to go and get things,” said Trish Fairbanks, Chief Nursing Officer, Endeavor Health. “This is a huge dissatisfier for nurses. They like to be with their patients and Moxi doing the running around for them is just super cool.”Behind the scenes, Diligent Robotics leverages multiple terabytes of performance data collected weekly from its fleet to drive continuous innovation. This data is critical to refining Moxi’s capabilities and accelerating the development of new product iterations. By combining robust AI models with real-world feedback, Diligent Robotics maintains its edge as the true leader in healthcare AI.Transforming the Future of WorkMoxi’s success is a clear indicator of the growing role of humanoid robots in healthcare. Robotics in healthcare, once considered an experimental innovation, has evolved into a transformational tool, delivering operational efficiencies and reshaping hospital workflows. Health systems increasingly rely on solutions like Moxi to streamline workflows, alleviate workforce shortages and combat clinician burnout. This shift highlights the growing recognition of robotics as an essential component in addressing the complex challenges of modern healthcare, transforming how care is delivered and managed. With its unmatched ability to navigate complex environments and learn from data, Moxi continues to redefine what is possible in hospital settings.“It’s been incredible to see how perceptions of Moxi have evolved over time,” added Thomaz. “Initially, there were natural concerns about how this technology might replace jobs or operate efficiently in a busy hospital. Now, Moxi has become an indispensable part of the team, taking on routine tasks that allow staff to focus on patient care. Watching clinical teams interact with Moxi as if it’s a real member of the team—saying good morning, giving it high-fives, and even naming it ‘Employee of the Week’—has been one of the most rewarding human-robot interactions I’ve seen in my career. Seeing Moxi become such a valued part of healthcare teams reaffirms our mission to create technology that truly supports people in meaningful ways.”As Diligent Robotics enters 2025, the company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what embodied AI and humanoid robots can achieve. To learn more about Diligent Robotics and its groundbreaking work, visit www.diligentrobots.com # # #About Diligent RoboticsFounded in 2017, Diligent Robotics is an Austin-based A.I. company that creates robot assistants that help people with their chores so they can focus on the work they care most about. Moxi is our hospital robot assistant that helps clinical staff with routine, non-patient-facing tasks so they have more time for patient care, and hospitals save money on staff burnout and turnover costs. Moxi has been successfully supporting several US health systems and focuses on tasks such as gathering supplies and delivering them to patient rooms, delivering samples to the lab and retrieving items from central supply to nursing units. As a company founded by social robotics experts, we're proud to be at the forefront of creating robots that incorporate mobile manipulation, social intelligence and human-guided learning capabilities. We believe that if we can give people the resources that they need to do the work they care most about, we will transform the meaning of "work.” www.diligentrobots.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.