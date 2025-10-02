Submit Release
Shawn Callahan Found Guilty of Possessing Child Pornography

October 1, 2025

(Fairbanks, AK) â€“ Today, a Fairbanks jury found 54-year-old Shawn Callahan guilty of two counts of Possession of Child Pornography for possessing two images depicting young girls engaged in sex acts with males.

Callahan, of Fairbanks, was remanded into the custody of the Department of Corrections and is being held without bail due to the nature of his convictions, pending a sentencing hearing that has been scheduled for April 7, 2026 at 2:45 p.m. Callahan faces a sentence of 8 years to 15 years on each count of possession of child pornography.

Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Kathryn Mason prosecuted the case with assistance from ADAs Shaun Lucas, Anna Ralph, and Jeff Roe, and Paralegals Jaci Jividen and Jaboha Smothers, and Law Office Assistant Sherrelle Torrez.

Of the conviction, Fairbanks District Attorney Joe Dallaire said “Possession of this material is not a victimless act. Viewers create a market and a demand for the exploitation of our most vulnerable members of society: children. This is a win for the victims of child sexual abuse material production wherever they reside and for the members of this community. This was a team effort between the District Attorney’s Office, Alaska State Troopers, and Alaska Bureau of Investigation to see justice prevail.”

CONTACT: District Attorney Joe Dallaire at 907-451-5970 or joe.dallaire@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

