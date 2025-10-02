NEQSOL Holding Launches New Cohort of Leadership Excellence and Acceleration Program (L.E.A.P.)

NEQSOL Holding expands its flagship global talent program L.E.A.P., empowering a new cohort of professionals with world-class leadership training

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEQSOL Holding has officially launched a new cohort of its flagship global talent development initiative – the Leadership Excellence and Acceleration Program (L.E.A.P.). Building on the success of the inaugural group, the program continues to create opportunities for high-potential professionals and nurture a culture of leadership across the Holding’s global businesses.

Developed in collaboration with SDA Bocconi School of Management, one of Europe’s most prestigious business schools, and SparkUs, a leading coaching technology provider, L.E.A.P. blends advanced learning modules with personalized coaching, mentoring, and international exposure. It equips participants with the skills and confidence to accelerate their careers and broaden their impact.

The new cohort includes NEQSOL Holding employees from Azerbaijan and Ukraine, whose diverse expertise and perspectives foster a dynamic environment of collaboration. This diversity of experience generates synergy, drives knowledge exchange, and inspires new ideas. Such an environment not only accelerates personal growth but also strengthens long-term partnerships and contributes to building a shared culture of leadership across the Holding.

“Leadership requires vision and courage in times of change. With L.E.A.P., we connect diverse perspectives and channel them into lasting strength for NEQSOL. Our belief is simple: progress is made when people inspire one another and generate impact that goes further than business,” said Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding.

“We are proud to provide our professionals with access to world-class leadership practices and an environment that encourages diversity of thought. This combination helps accelerate growth, spark fresh ideas, and strengthen the impact of our people across all businesses,” noted Meric Tunc, Chief Human Capital Officer of NEQSOL Holding.

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified group of companies operating in eleven countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, construction, and mining sectors. The Group remains dedicated to investing in people as the foundation of sustainable growth. With the new cohort now beginning their journey, L.E.A.P. is set to further enhance collaboration, advance talent development, and cultivate leadership capabilities across the Holding.

