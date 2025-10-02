Propstore Honors Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy with Rare Signed '42' Poster in Collectible Posters Auction

Rare Signed “42” Poster

Collectors can bid on a rare signed 42 poster as part of Propstore’s extensive Collectible Posters Auction, celebrating cinema history and iconic performances

This 42 poster is a rare and meaningful piece for collectors, not only because it’s signed by Chadwick Boseman, but because it represents a story that resonates across generations.” — Grey Smith, Director of Posters US at Propstore

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, the go-to destination for film and TV collectibles, will feature a rare signed poster from the biographical sports drama “42” (2013) in its upcoming Collectible Posters Auction. The poster, signed by the late Chadwick Boseman, offers collectors a meaningful connection to both the actor and the story of Jackie Robinson, the legendary baseball player who made history in Major League Baseball.This 27" x 40" double-sided advance poster is rolled, with only a minor crease on the upper right corner and minimal edge wear. Produced by Legendary Pictures, it is a rare piece of memorabilia that highlights Boseman’s iconic performance as Robinson, alongside supporting cast Harrison Ford, Nicole Beharie, Christopher Meloni, André Holland, Lucas Black, Hamish Linklater, and Ryan Merriman. It is expected to fetch $500–$1,000."This 42 poster is a rare and meaningful piece for collectors, not only because it’s signed by Chadwick Boseman, but because it represents a story that resonates across generations,” said Grey Smith, Director of Posters US at Propstore. “Its provenance as a double-sided advance edition makes it especially significant, giving fans a tangible connection to both the actor and the film that celebrates Jackie Robinson’s enduring impact on baseball and culture."“42”, written and directed by Brian Helgeland, chronicles Jackie Robinson’s pioneering career and the challenges he faced as the first Black player in modern Major League Baseball. The film’s title honors Robinson’s jersey number, 42, which was retired league-wide in 1997 in recognition of his impact on the sport and American culture.The poster will be offered alongside over 1,200 posters spanning cinema history—from the silent era to contemporary blockbusters—demonstrating the artistry, innovation, and cultural significance of movie poster design. The Collectible Posters Auction is expected to achieve approximately $1.5 million.The auction, now open for online bidding, will feature a live online bidding session on October 10, followed by continued online bidding through October 12. The sale offers film fans and collectors a rare opportunity to own a piece of cinematic and pop-culture history. Catalogs and registration are available at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/458 # # #Notes to Editors:For further information, images and interviews, please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comDropbox link to images (please copy and paste URL): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/p9s792rtkptvaolwnv3mx/AEf2LNZ7DiQ4DE7OMdOIlXw?rlkey=3r1wfvyd49j0gioh4t0k392of&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreRegistration and bidding is now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/458 About PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

