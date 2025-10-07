Debut Thriller-Memoir Unfollow Me Hits Top Spot in Amazon Rankings

Unfollow Me: A Terrifying True Story of a Sadistic Stalker by award-winning Author Kathryn Caraway International Award-Winning Author Kathryn Caraway After Dark Ink Publishing Co. Logo

Award-Winning Author Kathryn Caraway announces her debut true crime memoir, Unfollow Me, hit #1 Hot New Releases on Amazon—even before its official release.

A powerful, riveting account about a woman being victimized by a modern-day monster.” — Kirkus Reviews

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Award-Winning Author Kathryn Caraway is proud to announce that her debut, Unfollow Me: A Terrifying True Story of a Sadistic Stalker, recently hit #1 Hot New Releases on Amazon—even before its official release.Unfollow Me is a raw and unflinching true crime memoir about stalking that’s already drawing high praise.In a glowing review, Kirkus Reviews hailed the book as “a powerful, riveting account about a woman being victimized by a modern-day monster.”Unfollow Me was the 2024 Grand Prize winner in Narrative Nonfiction and 1st Place winner in Thriller/Suspense at the Chanticleer International Book Awards held in April 2025.Kirkus Reviews has awarded a Kirkus Star to Unfollow Me, a mark of distinction that is awarded to select books of exceptional merit.In Unfollow Me, Kathryn Caraway recounts her terrifying ordeal as the target of a sadistic stalker who works in IT for the police department. It is a story of resilience and survival—an unfiltered look into the hidden reality of stalking and its devastating impact. Caraway balances raw emotional honesty with the tension of a thriller for a story unlike any other.Memoir Magazine praised Caraway’s ability to provide “. . . full transparency in her story, with her displaying compromising moments that other writers might shy away from in an attempt to show readers what patterns—especially their own—could lead them to becoming a possible victim of stalking.”According to The Unfollow Me Project , approximately 13.5 million people experience stalking annually, but only an estimated 0.1% of stalking charges will result in a conviction. Unfollow Me is the first published true crime memoir to detail a case in which the perpetrator was convicted largely because of the resilience and courage demonstrated by the victim.“Our culture minimizes, normalizes, and romanticizes stalking rather than criminalizing it,” said Caraway. “I wrote this book to illustrate what life as the target of a sadistic stalker is really like. To see it resonate with critics and readers at this level is beyond anything I hoped for as a debut author.” After Dark Ink Publishing Co. , known for delivering dark, gripping suspense, is proud to publish Unfollow Me. The eBook is available for pre-order on Amazon.com and the paperback will be available October 28, 2025.

Unfollow Me by Kathryn Caraway | Official Book Teaser Trailer 🎬

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.