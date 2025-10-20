Press Release APACSCA and Beyond

Beyond Impact logo APAC Cellular Agriculture Society Beyond Biotech Series

APAC Society for Cellular Agriculture Partners with Beyond Impact VC and Beyond Animal to Strengthen Investment in the Future of Food.

For too long, investment drifted away from the deep science that underpins our industry, By funding companies solving the biggest challenges, we can accelerate progress from lab to market.” — Peter Yu

MONTREUX, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APAC Society for Cellular Agriculture Partners with Beyond Impact VC and Beyond Animal to Strengthen Investment in the Future of FoodThe APAC Society for Cellular Agriculture (APAC-SCA) today announced a new partnership with Beyond Impact VC and the Beyond Animal investment platform, designed to accelerate capital flows into the cellular agriculture and future food sector.As part of the partnership, Peter Yu, Program Director of APAC-SCA, will serve as an advisor to Beyond Impact VC. In this role, he will provide valuable insights with a focus on high-potential opportunities across the cellular agriculture and related industry landscape.“For too long, investment has drifted away from the deep science that underpins our industry,” said Peter Yu. “If we are serious about transforming food systems, the focus must shift back to the future food industry—and that shift starts with VCs. By putting capital behind the companies solving the biggest challenges in food, we can accelerate progress from lab to market.”Building on this, APAC-SCA and Beyond Animal will launch the “ Beyond Biotech Series : The Investment Case for Future Food”, a program of live, interactive webinars highlighting eight APAC-SCA member companies through one-on-one fireside chats. These sessions will showcase the vision, science, and commercial strategies of the entrepreneurs shaping the next generation of food systems.The series will be hosted on the Beyond Animal platform and is free to attend with registration: https://beyondanimal.com/conference/view/BeyondBiotech?tab=packages About the Beyond Biotech SeriesThe Beyond Biotech Series was created to highlight the visionaries building the next generation of food systems—and to demonstrate why this is one of the most important investment frontiers of our time. For years, food innovation was underestimated, seen as incremental rather than transformative. But today, with climate change, fragile supply chains, and shifting consumer expectations, food technology is no longer optional—it’s essential.At the same time, breakthroughs in synthetic biology, cellular agriculture, and ag-tech have opened investment opportunities at a scale that rivals other disruptive industries like energy and AI. We stand at a tipping point: the science is ready, the need is urgent, and the capital flowing in today will define who leads tomorrow’s trillion-dollar food economy. The Beyond Biotech Series exists to capture this moment—bringing together investors and innovators to show why now is the time to back the companies that will redefine how the world eats.

