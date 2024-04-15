Beyond Impact Releases Inaugural Annual Impact & ESG Report, marking a significant milestone in sustainable investing
Covering the portfolio's environmental, social, and animal welfare impacts, it reveals a correlation between animal lives spared and climate change mitigation.
We believe sustainable investing is pivotal in addressing pressing global challenges, and our report demonstrates the significant impact our investments have in fostering a more sustainable future.”LUXEMBOURG, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Impact proudly announces the release of its inaugural Annual Impact & Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Report, marking a significant milestone in sustainable investing. The report, covering the portfolio's environmental, social, and animal welfare impacts, underscores the commitment to sustainability and innovation, revealing a correlation between animal lives spared and climate change mitigation.
— Claire Smith, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Beyond Impact
The Annual Impact & ESG Report showcases the eight companies within its second fund portfolio as of December 31, 2022. It highlights the importance of sustainability practices and innovation in driving positive change within the industry.
"The release of the Annual Impact & ESG Report reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability and transparency in our investment practices," says Claire Smith, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Beyond Impact. "We believe that sustainable investing is pivotal in addressing pressing global challenges, and our report demonstrates the significant impact our investments have in fostering a more sustainable future."
According to the RethinkX Food and Agriculture report, transitioning to alternative proteins could capture 10% of the global meat market by 2035, potentially slashing annual emissions by 2.4 gigatons, equivalent to removing 527 million cars from the road. This shift could also save $1.4 trillion in environmental costs by 2050, highlighting the urgency for sustainable investment initiatives like BISR-1.
The fund’s portfolio reduced emissions by 97%, land use by 94%, water use by 99%, and waste by 25% compared to a custom benchmark of producers of animal-derived products. Additionally, the portfolio exhibits the least environmental harm among peer Food funds compared to the MSCI ACWI Agriculture & Food Chain Index, showcasing its commitment to ecological sustainability.
Beyond Impact is a sustainable investing leader committed to driving positive change and bringing about a kinder, cleaner, healthier world. To learn more about Beyond Impact and their commitment to sustainable investment practices, please visit https://beyondimpact.vc/
– ENDS –
NOTES TO EDITORS
Media Enquiries: If you wish to interview Beyond Impact, please get in touch. For all interview requests and further information about Beyond Impact, please contact lorrie@creativepod.uk.com.
To review the report, please download from this link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wAV7KMs7TnXPZw5E087aUFvjjiUS3Eaz/view
Also, please view our media pack at bit.ly/BeyondImpactmediapack
Social Media:
• Facebook: @BeyondInvesting
• LinkedIn: @beyond-impact-advisors
• Twitter: @BeyondInvest
About Beyond Impact - Bio
Beyond Impact, VC www.beyondimpact.vc advises in the creation of portfolios that accelerate our transition to a cruelty-free world. Investing in solutions that are superior, scalable and sustainable in four key pillars.
• Proteins - Plant-based fermentation and cellular agriculture.
• Ingredients, enablers and capacity builders
• Cruelty-free products and animal testing alternatives
• Alternative materials and plant-based apparel
Claire Smith
Beyond Investing
+41 78 748 99 35
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube