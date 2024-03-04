Beyond Impact Releases Insightful Guide Into One of The Fastest Growing Sectors in The United States Economy
Beyond Impact, leading sustainable investor, new White Paper, “Exploring Growth and Investment Opportunities in the Plant-Based Market in the United States.”
With impactful information on how quickly this important industry is growing and shifting consumer focuses, all need to be aware of trends in the industry and what we can anticipate for the future.”LUXEMBOURG, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Impact, a leading name in sustainable investment is delighted to announce the launch of their most recent White Paper, “Exploring Growth and Investment Opportunities in the Plant-Based Market in the United States.” This in-depth resource is thoroughly insightful for investors, industry professionals and those interested in critical developments relating to the rapidly evolving landscape of US plant-based products.
— Claire Smith, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Beyond Impact
From environmental consciousness to technological advancements, there are several key reasons why the US market is increasing. The growing number of companies in the industry are all contributing to the market’s growth and innovation.
This publication includes various topics covering aspects such as an overview of the market landscape in the United States, key players, companies and organisations driving growth in the sector, and what factors are contributing to this exponential growth. Please see below for further information and instructions on accessing your copy.
Claire Smith, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Beyond Impact, said the following regarding this latest release. "We are extremely excited to release this white paper and share impactful information on how quickly this important industry is growing. With shifting consumer focuses it is for us all to be aware of trends in the industry and what we can anticipate for the future. This resource provides a great deal of relevant data and knowledge that is beneficial for individuals and businesses alike."
As of 2022, the total retail plant-based food sales in the United States amounted to $8 billion (The Good Food Institute, 2021). However, it is estimated that by the 2030s, the proportion of plant-based meat within the global meat market is expected to increase to 5%-10% or more (Dongoski, 2023). Statistics like this show where the industry is trending towards. An industry with incredible growth and a bright future for all involved.
About Beyond Impact - Bio
Beyond Impact VC www.beyondimpact.vc advises in the creation of portfolios that accelerate our transition to a cruelty-free world. Investing in solutions that are superior, scalable and sustainable in four key pillars.
• Proteins - Plant-based fermentation and cellular agriculture.
• Ingredients enable and capacity builders
• Cruelty-free products and animal testing alternatives
• Alternative materials and plant-based apparel
Beyond Impact VC is part of the Beyond Investing vegan investment platform.
