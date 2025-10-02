Submit Release
Entrex (OTC: NTRX) Launches first PodCast on X

OTC:NTRX releases its first informational podcast to update interested parties.

We figured if we can’t always make Wall Street laugh, we might as well try to keep ourselves entertained”
— Stephen H. Watkins
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex (OTC: NTRX) (www.entrex.net) today announced the launch of its very first podcast, now streaming on the Company’s official X account, @OfficialNTRX.

The podcast can be listened to: https://entrex.link/PodCast_2025_10_01

“We figured if we can’t always make Wall Street laugh, we might as well try to keep ourselves entertained,” said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex. “Business comes with plenty of ups, downs, and sideways detours—so we’re sharing some behind-the-scenes banter along with real updates on what we’re building.”

The podcast aims to break through the noise of traditional press releases with a few minutes of unscripted conversation each week—mixing corporate insight with a dose of humor (and the occasional groan-worthy pun).


Listeners and investors alike are invited to follow along at @OfficialNTRX for new episodes and ongoing updates.

About Entrex:

Entrex (OTC: NTRX) identifies, structures, and finances cash-flowing assets with measurable environmental benefits. Today, the Company partners with multiple bitcoin mining developers to deploy modular, revenue-generating units at scale through its “Design. Deliver. Deposit. Repeat.” program.
For more information, visit www.entrex.net.

Stephen Watkins
Entrex
+1 561-465-7454
