NTRX CEO Announces Availability of NIBA Presentation Online

I’m pleased to report that our presentation at NIBA once again demonstrated the effectiveness of their platform in connecting brokers and investors with our vision and mission” — Stephen H. Watkins

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex (OTC: NTRX) today announced that Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of NTRX, presented at the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) Conference in Fort Lauderdale. The full presentation is now available online at:“I’m pleased to report that our presentation at NIBA once again demonstrated the effectiveness of their platform in connecting brokers and investors with our vision and mission,” said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex.“Our team engaged with numerous broker-dealers during the multi-day event, many of whom are now working with us to advance our initiatives within our broker syndicate,” Watkins continued.He added: “We are also pleased to report that our lead broker and institutional investor remain on track for an anticipated Q4 capital deployment. This funding would allow us to move forward with the acquisition of multiple bitcoin mining units before year-end.”________________________________________Investors are encouraged to follow Entrex on X (formerly Twitter) at @OfficialNTRX for ongoing company updates.________________________________________About Entrex:Entrex (OTC: NTRX) identifies, structures, and finances cash-flowing assets with measurable environmental benefits. Today, the Company partners with multiple bitcoin mining developers to deploy modular, revenue-generating units at scale through its “Design. Deliver. Deposit. Repeat.” program.For more information, visit www.entrex.net

