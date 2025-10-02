NDDOT seeks input to shape future of transportation in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation is seeking public input to develop the Statewide Coordinated Public Transit-Human Services Transportation Plan and the first North Dakota Intercity Bus Plan.

The plans will identify critical mobility needs and opportunities for improvement, especially for older adults, people with disabilities, and residents in rural communities. They also fulfill federal planning requirements that allow North Dakota to access vital funding to support transportation services across the state.

“We invite you to participate in one of eight regional workshops, where you can share your insights and priorities,” said Becky Hanson, NDDOT transit program manager. “The workshop will focus on mobility challenges for people in your region, gaps in service, challenges to coordination, actions that could be implemented by local agencies and organizations within the region, and the needs for intercity services or connections to more distant places.”

Each workshop will include a presentation of the purposes of the study followed by a facilitated discussion. Workshops will be held both in-person and online.

Workshops will take place:

October 9 – 2-4 p.m. CT, Barnes County Senior Center, 139 2nd Ave SE, Valley City, ND

October 17 – 2-4 p.m. CT, Cities Area Transit Building, 867 48th St., Grand Forks, ND

October 27 – 2-4 p.m. CT, Senior Meals & Services, 202 4th Ave NE., Devils Lake, ND

October 28 – 9 -11 a.m. MT, Commission Room, City Hall, 38 1st Street West, Dickinson, ND

October 28 – 2-4 p.m., CT Veterans Memorial Public Library, Meeting Room C, Bismarck, ND

October 29 – 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT, Fargo Public Library - Main Library, Community Room, 101 4th St N, Fargo, ND

November 3 – 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. CT, Minot Public Library, North Meeting Room, Minot, ND

November 3 – 3-5 p.m. CT, Williston Senior Center, 18 Main St., Williston, ND

“Your involvement is essential to ensure these plans reflect the needs of communities across North Dakota,” said Hanson. “Please join us at the workshop most relevant to your service area and feel free to share this invitation with others who care about transportation in our state.”

Input provided will help the NDDOT:

Strengthen long-distance and intercity connections for North Dakota Residents.

Evaluate how well existing transportation services are working.

Identify needs for additional services and future improvements.

More information about this project can be found at www.dot.nd.gov/transit-coordination-and-intercity-bus.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

