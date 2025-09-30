Traffic lanes to shift on Minot’s South Broadway; eastbound U.S. Highway 2 exit ramp to reopen

BISMARCK, N.D. – Beginning Friday, Oct. 3 (weather permitting), traffic on U.S. Highway 83/South Broadway in Minot is expected to shift to the southbound lanes in a head-to-head configuration as the northbound lanes close for ongoing culvert replacement work.

The exit ramp from eastbound U.S. 2 onto U.S. 83/South Broadway is expected to reopen for motorists at that time. All other interchange ramps will operate as usual.

The Highway 83 culvert replacement project began Aug. 4, 2025, and is expected to be completed in November 2025. The project upgrades will enhance drainage, improve safety, and extend the life of the roadway.

Motorists are advised to stay alert, follow signs, and watch for equipment and workers when traveling through the work zone.

As the project progresses, the NDDOT will continue to provide timely updates on traffic patterns and road conditions. For updates, visit dot.nd.gov/Highway83.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the N.D. Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.