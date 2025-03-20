Grammy Award Winner Chris Tomlin Adds Music to The Last Supper Film

“No Greater Love” Available Now Across All Digital Platforms

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy-Award winner Chris Tomlin is making his first foray into theatrical filmmaking, bringing his unparalleled reputation and authenticity in Christian music to the big screen with “The Last Supper," playing in theaters nation-wide now. In addition to his Executive Producer role, Tomlin has recorded a song for the film, “No Greater Love,” that appears in the last scene into closing credits. Tomlin wrote the song recently with Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder, and Matt Jenkins. “No Greater Love” is available now across all digital platforms. The Pinnacle Peak Pictures film is produced by Michael Scott and directed by Mauro Borrelli.

“When I was approached by “The Last Supper” team about contributing to this film, God immediately put a song on my heart I had written a few weeks prior with my friends Corey Crowder, Matt Jenkins, and Tyler Hubbard,” shared Tomlin. “John 15:13 says, “Greater love has no one than this, that one lay down his life for one’s friends.” That is the essence of this song, the foundation of this movie, and a cornerstone of our faith.” Tomlin’s participation in the film follows tremendous achievements in 2024 including a recording breaking tour and the global success of the song “Holy Forever.” He recently announced a first-of-its-kind concert series taking place this year “Worship Under The Stars” inviting people to a breathtaking celebration of faith, worship, and the vast beauty of creation at hand-selected, spectacular outdoor venues - including Central Park in New York City, Red Rocks in Colorado, and Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore!

THE LAST SUPPER is an awe-inspiring depiction of the ultimate act of divine love and sacrifice, told through the eyes of those who walked alongside Jesus Christ. This deeply intimate film unveils untold perspectives, shedding new light on the profound Biblical truths that shaped salvation history. More than a retelling, it is an invitation to experience redemption, grace, and the eternal promise of hope like never before. “I have always said that worship is more about seeing than singing and years ago, I was leading worship in Israel and that understanding was deeply reinforced. While standing in the place and seeing where Jesus gave His life, I was profoundly moved, reflecting on His final moments on Earth. That experience was a marking moment in my life,” shared Tomlin. “In watching THE LAST SUPPER film, I have had that same spiritual encounter. My prayer is that this film will meet people where they are and make a deep and eternal impact on their lives.”

About The Last Supper

THE LAST SUPPER features a stellar cast, including Jaime Ward as Jesus, James Faulkner as Caiaphas, and Robert Knepper (Prison Break) as Judas. The ensemble also includes Henry Garrett (Silo) as Nicodemus, James Oliver Wheatley (The Lost Pirate Kingdom) as Peter, Daniel Fathers (House of the Dragon) as Joseph of Arimathea, Nathalie Rapti Gomez (Love on the Rock) as Mary Magdalene, and Ben Dilloway (Masters of the Air) as Malchus. The film also stars Marie-Batoul Prenant (Testament: The Story of Moses), Billy Rayner (The Catcher Was a Spy), Harry Anton (The Last Kingdom), Fredrik Wagner (The Playlist), and more. For more information about THE LAST SUPPER, visit: https://thelastsupper.movie/

About Pinnacle Peak Pictures:

Pinnacle Peak Pictures is a leading faith and family-friendly film production and distribution studio created in 2005 by Michael Scott and David A. R. White. The studio is responsible for breakout theatrical films including God’s Not Dead, The Case for Christ, Do You Believe?, and the forthcoming God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust. The mission of Pinnacle Peak Pictures is to establish themselves as a full-service production and distribution company focusing on theatrical film and international TV & video distribution in the family and inspirational marketplace. It is their goal to tell stories that are not only entertaining and compelling, but to do so in a way that the whole family can enjoy. For more information, visit www.PinnaclePeakPictures.com

About Chris Tomlin

TIME magazine heralded Chris Tomlin as the “most often sung artist in the world” as his music has inspired and uplifted an entire generation of believers. Along the way, Chris has scored 21 number-one radio singles, 30 top-ten hits (more than any other Christian artist), and spent a total of 158+ weeks at number-one during his career. He’s sold more than 12 million albums with more than 7 Billion career global streams, won a Grammy, three Billboard Music Awards, 30 Dove Awards (most recent win for Song of The Year for “Holy Forever”), became a two-time BMI Songwriter of the Year honoree and an ASCAP Songwriter of the Year. In 2016, he was named one of only four artists ever to receive the Sound Exchange Digital Radio Award for over 1 billion digital radio streams, alongside Justin Timberlake, Pitbull, and Garth Brooks. Chris is also the first Christian artist to reach the billion streams threshold on Pandora and was presented with their BILLIONAIRE award.

Chris Tomlin's No Greater Love

Legal Disclaimer:

