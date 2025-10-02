Governor Stein Announces $9 Million In Grants To 14 Nonprofit Volunteer Organizations Helping to Rebuild Western North Carolina

Today Governor Stein announced that 14 nonprofit Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (VOADs) have received more than $9 million in grants for housing repair and reconstruction projects to aid in the recovery of western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene.

“More than a year has passed since Hurricane Helene, and we are fortunate that so many volunteer organizations have stepped up to help their neighbors in need,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Their tireless work is critical to our ongoing efforts to get western North Carolinians back in their homes.”

“Our volunteer organization partners are part of the State Emergency Response Team precisely because of their unwavering support of the 10.8 million people who call North Carolina home, including the 3.5 million people in the western region of our state,” said Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “We appreciate the legislature helping to support the operations of these crucial partners in the recovery process.”

Any volunteer organizations actively involved in ongoing repair and reconstruction projects in the Helene-impacted counties that fell under the Federal Disaster Declaration were eligible to apply. These grants were made available through the North Carolina General Assembly’s passage of S.L. 2025-2. The General Assembly recently added an additional $18 million in funding to this program to support volunteer organizations, and a new notice of funding opportunity will be released in the near future to continue the granting of awards supporting recovery.

In January 2025, Governor Stein announced an award of an additional $6 million in grants split between Baptists on Mission and Habitat for Humanity. Using these state-funded grants, these organizations have together already completed repairs on more than 500 homes.

The following organizations were awarded grants through this funding: