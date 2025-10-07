New Book, A Charge to Keep, Reveals How Purpose-Driven Leadership Creates Lasting Impact

"A Charge to Keep: Immutable Leadership Lessons from the C-Suite to the Pulpit" by Rev. Kevin T. Taylor, published by Advantage Books, is now available. Advantage Books, publisher of "A Charge to Keep." Rev. Kevin T. Taylor, author of "A Charge to Keep: Immutable Leadership Lessons from the C-Suite to the Pulpit."

In "A Charge to Keep," Rev. Kevin T. Taylor shares leadership lessons blending faith and strategy to inspire impact.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the same principles that build strong churches could also build thriving companies—and vice versa?In his new book, " A Charge to Keep : Immutable Leadership Lessons from the C-Suite to the Pulpit," the Rev. Kevin T. Taylor draws on decades of experience as both a corporate executive and a pastor to show how timeless leadership values can transform any organization—whether it’s a church, a nonprofit, or a Fortune 500 company.“Leadership is not about titles; it’s about trust,” Taylor says. “When you lead with purpose and conviction, you create organizations that outlast you.”A Charge to Keep, published by Advantage Books, weaves spiritual insight with practical strategy, offering twelve timeless principles to cultivate organizational health, financial strength, and cultural resilience. Drawing on deep experience, Taylor illustrates how values such as stewardship, humility, and integrity not only enrich relationships but also produce measurable results across sectors.The book’s insights are grounded in real-world experiences—from turning around struggling institutions to mentoring emerging leaders and aligning strategy with purpose. Taylor acknowledges that leadership can be lonely but emphasizes that it doesn’t have to be aimless. He shows how faith and leadership are not mutually exclusive but deeply interconnected—capable of guiding leaders toward sustainable, meaningful change in both people and systems.“Too often, leaders focus on what they can achieve, rather than who they are becoming in the process,” Taylor writes. “The true test of leadership is not success in the moment but the legacy you leave behind.”Rev. Kevin T. Taylor is a pastor in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, keynote speaker, and C-suite executive whose career bridges ministry and business. He has led churches, nonprofits, and organizations through growth and transformation, combining strategic insight with faith-based principles. As the author of A Charge to Keep: Immutable Leadership Lessons from the C-Suite to the Pulpit, he equips leaders to align vision, values, and strategy to drive meaningful, lasting impact.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage Media. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

