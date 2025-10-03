Hagiwara Electronics, Sheeva.AI, & Nokisaki Launch Japan's First Location-Based Parking Control System
Deployed at Snow Peak ABURAYAMA FUKUOKA, this revolutionary technology reduces time needed to access parking by up to 70%, solving a common driver complaint.
This groundbreaking implementation represents a significant advancement in creating a better customer experience in the Japanese parking market.
The innovative system integrates Sheeva.AI's precise location-based SheevaConnect™ authentication technology with Nokisaki's advanced parking management platform, creating a seamless experience and customer convenience.
Following a successful month-long trial that demonstrated overwhelming user satisfaction, Snow Peak ABURAYAMA FUKUOKA has transitioned to full implementation of the system as of mid-July 2025.
"Surveys show that easily finding and paying for parking is consistently one of the most wanted features for drivers,” said Evgeny Klochikhin, CEO of Sheeva.AI. "By reducing parking access time to just 3 seconds with one-tap on the in-car screen, we're demonstrating the real consumer benefit of location-based services in enhancing operational efficiency.”
The system addresses significant pain points experienced by drivers and staff alike, needing to align vehicles, open windows, and scan credentials regardless of weather conditions. The new solution improves this process with a simple one-touch operation from inside the vehicle, dramatically increasing efficiency and user satisfaction.
Feedback from drivers at Snow Peak ABURAYAMA FUKUOKA has been positive already, said Akiko Nishiura, President of Nokisaki Co., Ltd.
"At Nokisaki, we're constantly seeking innovative ways to enhance our parking management solutions," she added. "Partnering with Sheeva.AI allows us to leverage cutting-edge location technology that perfectly complements our existing systems. We're excited to expand this technology to additional locations across Japan, creating more seamless and user-friendly experiences for both operators and end users."
During the trial period from this June, the system was used over 400 times at the luxury outdoor accommodation facility, marking a key milestone for the Japanese in-vehicle services marketplace, launched a year ago in a joint announcement by Sheeva.AI and Hagiwara.
Sheeva.AI works with several automotive partners to have this technology implemented and available in over a million vehicles by the end of 2025.
About Sheeva.AI
Sheeva.AI’s in-car payments and commerce solution introduces vehicle location-based services to monetize the driver experience. Using a patented precise geolocation technology, drivers seamlessly pay for and receive services such as fueling, EV charging, parking, curbside pickup and drive-through via their car’s IVI screen.
Their SheevaConnect™ product suite includes the patented SheevaLocate™, an embedded software that enables highly accurate vehicle location to within two meters; SheevaFence™, which enables proprietary geofencing/mapping of point-of-sale and service localization (e.g. down to an individual fuel dispenser, EV charging spot, or parking space); SheevaPay™, a cloud-based contactless payment platform; and SheevaServ™, a cloud-based platform to activate nearby services, e.g. a fuel pump, EV charging station, or parking session. Learn more at https://www.sheeva.ai/
About Hagiwara Electronics
Hagiwara Electronics is committed to developing the in-vehicle payment market to create smarter and more comfortable automotive experiences. Through strategic partnerships and investments, the company continues to pioneer innovative solutions for the Japanese market.
About Nokisaki Co., Ltd.
Based in Minato-ku, Tokyo and led by President Akiko Nishiura, Nokisaki Co., Ltd. develops and operates advanced parking management systems designed to optimize efficiency and enhance user experience across various commercial and hospitality venues.
