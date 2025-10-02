Anglia Door Services Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Norfolk & Suffolk

When we started this journey 25 years ago, our vision was simple: to provide honest, reliable garage door services with a level of quality and customer care that homeowners could depend on” — Steve Faulkner, Owner of Anglia Door services

LOWESTOFT, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anglia Door Services incorporating Anglia Garage Door Repairs, one of East Anglia's most trusted garage door specialists, proudly celebrates 25 years of exceptional service to homeowners and businesses across Norfolk and Suffolk. Since its establishment in 2000, the company has built an outstanding reputation for quality workmanship, reliability, and customer satisfaction that sets the gold standard in the regional garage door industry.

Over the past quarter-century, Anglia Door Services has achieved remarkable milestones that demonstrate their unwavering commitment to excellence. The company maintains an exceptional 4.9 out of 5-star customer rating, with clients consistently praising their professional installation teams, competitive pricing, and responsive service. This outstanding customer satisfaction record significantly exceeds typical industry standards and reflects the company's dedication to putting customers first.

"Reaching our 25th anniversary is an incredible achievement that wouldn't have been possible without the trust and loyalty of our customers throughout Norfolk and Suffolk," said Steve Faulkner, Owner of Anglia Door services. "When we started this journey 25 years ago, our vision was simple: to provide honest, reliable garage door services with a level of quality and customer care that homeowners could depend on. Today, I'm proud to say we've not only achieved that vision but exceeded it. Our team's commitment to excellence, combined with our customers' continued faith in our services, has made us the region's premier garage door specialists."

Industry Leadership Through Professional Excellence

Anglia Door Services has distinguished itself through professional certifications and industry recognition that few competitors can match. The company holds prestigious membership with the Door Hardware Federation (DHF), the UK's primary garage door industry regulatory body, ensuring compliance with the highest technical standards and best practices.

The company's comprehensive service portfolio covers all aspects of garage door needs, from supply and installation of new doors to repairs, maintenance, automation, of existing doors.

Exceptional Service Standards Set Anglia Apart

What truly sets Anglia Door Services apart is their commitment to value and transparency. The company offers a rare free installation guarantee (subject to survey) on all garage doors, eliminating typical installation costs that range from £350-£650 across the industry. This customer-first approach, combined with free, no-obligation surveys and competitive pricing, has earned them a loyal customer base spanning over two decades.

The company works with all major UK garage door manufacturers, including Garador Hormann, Novoferm, CarTeck, SWS Seceuroglide, and Gliderol, ensuring customers receive the perfect solution for their needs. Their technical expertise extends to modern automation systems, smartphone integration, and advanced security features that represent the latest in garage door technology.

Strong Regional Presence with Personal Touch

Anglia Door Services provides comprehensive coverage across Norfolk and Suffolk, including Norwich, Ipswich, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, and surrounding communities. Their multiple contact points (Lowestoft: 01502 587929, Ipswich: 01473 231427, Norwich: 01603 484085) ensure customers always receive prompt, personalised attention.

Customer testimonials consistently highlight the professionalism and quality that define the Anglia experience. As one recent customer noted: "Very helpful team from start to completion of repairs and all at a very competitive price."

Looking Forward: Continued Growth and Innovation

As Anglia Door Services enters its next quarter-century, the company remains committed to maintaining the exceptional standards that have defined their success while embracing new technologies and service innovations that benefit their customers.

"Our 25-year milestone is not just a celebration of our past achievements, but a promise for the future," added Steve Faulkner. "We're committed to continuing the tradition of excellence that our customers expect while adapting to new technologies and service standards that will serve the next generation of homeowners in Norfolk and Suffolk."

About Anglia Door Services

Established in 2000, Anglia Door Services (Anglia Door Services Limited, Company Number: 04098781) is a leading garage door specialist serving Norfolk and Suffolk. The company offers comprehensive services including supply, installation, repair, and maintenance of all major garage door brands, with specialisation in automation and customer service excellence. As a DHF-certified member with a 4.9/5-star customer rating, Anglia Door Services sets the regional standard for quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit the website https://angliagaragedoors.com/, or contact their regional offices.

