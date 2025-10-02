Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Cabinet Approve $167 Million to Protect More Than 20,000 Acres of Conservation Lands

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Oct. 1, 2025 Big Bend Swamp/Holopaw Ranch Florida Forever Project | Photo by Lauren Yoho/Wildpath TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved the protection of 20,086 acres of critical conservation lands, representing a $167.25 million investment in Florida’s natural resources. Six of the properties are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor and another will expand Cary State Forest in Duval County. The Governor and Cabinet also approved the conveyance of a 2.63-acre parcel in Miami-Dade County adjacent to the Freedom Tower for the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library. “Yesterday’s approvals protect more than 20,000 acres of Florida’s most important landscapes,” said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “By conserving these lands, we are preserving clean water, safeguarding wildlife and ensuring future generations can experience the Florida we know and love.” About yesterday’s land acquisition approvals: Two conservation easements and one acquisition totaling 13,375 acres within the Caloosahatchee Big Cypress Corridor in Collier and Hendry counties will enhance connectivity between the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge, Big Cypress National Preserve and Dinner Island Wildlife Management Area. These properties provide critical habitat for imperiled species such as the Florida panther, while supporting agricultural operations. These properties lie within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. A 3,094-acre conservation easement within the Little Orange Creek Corridor Florida Forever Project in Putnam County serves as a key connection within the Ocala-to-Osceola Wildlife Corridor, protecting habitat for rare and imperiled species. The landowner is actively restoring degraded hardwood forest and encroached sandhill, while safeguarding wetlands that help preserve the water quality of Little Orange Creek, a tributary of Orange Creek. This property lies within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. A 1,670-acre conservation easement within the Bar-B Ranch Florida Forever Project in Martin County is located adjacent to the C-44 Stormwater Treatment Area and was identified for acquisition as part of the Indian River Lagoon-South project, a key component of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan. This working cattle ranch supports shallow water storage and regional water quality improvements that benefit the St. Lucie Estuary, the Indian River Lagoon and ultimately the Greater Everglades ecosystem. This property lies within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. A 1,400-acre conservation easement within the Big Bend Swamp/Holopaw Ranch Florida Forever Project in Osceola County will help link conservation lands between Bull Creek and the Three Lakes Wildlife Management Area. This working cattle ranch maintains a wildlife crossing under the Florida Turnpike, ensuring safe passage for animals and maintaining landscape connectivity. It also contributes to aquifer recharge and protects water flow into the Kissimmee-Okeechobee-Everglades system. This property lies within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. A 543-acre acquisition within the Northeast Florida Timberlands and Watershed Reserve Florida Forever Project in Duval County will protect habitat for species such as the gopher tortoise while restoring water quality in the Lower St. Johns River Basin. This parcel, previously approved for residential development, will instead be managed by the Florida Forest Service as part of Cary State Forest, expanding public outdoor recreation opportunities. A 4-acre acquisition in Okaloosa County will expand the City of Destin’s Norriego Point Beach Access and Park. The property will enhance public access by connecting the park to Gulf Shore Drive and increasing beachfront access, parking and opportunities for boating, fishing and swimming. The parcel will be managed by Okaloosa County in partnership with the City of Destin. The Governor and the Cabinet also approved the acquisition of permanent agricultural land conservation easements over more than 10,000 acres of working agricultural lands through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Rural and Family Lands Protection Program. More information on today's land approvals can be found here. ###

