ICYMI: SFWMD Celebrates the Expansion of an Important Water Storage and Water Quality Project in Glades County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Oct. 21, 2025 Pictured from L-R: City of LaBelle Commissioner Bobbie Spratt, City of LaBelle Commissioner Jackie Ratica, Glades County Commissioner Hattie Taylor, SFWMD Governing Board Member Ben Butler, Glades County Chairman Tim Stanley, SFWMD Governing Board Member Charlette Roman, SFWMD Executive Director Drew Bartlett, Audubon Florida Paul Gray, Glades County Commissioner Jeff Barnes, Glades County Commissioner Jeff Patterson, DEP Deputy Secretary Adam Blalock and Glades County School Board Member Kimberly Clement MOORE HAVEN, FL — Today, the South Florida Water Management District (District), the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Glades County and many other state and local officials as well as stakeholders broke ground on the second phase of the Lake Hicpochee Project. The Lake Hicpochee Project is part of the Northern Everglades and Estuaries Protection Program and will provide benefits including reducing harmful discharges to the Caloosahatchee Estuary, improving water quality and providing additional water storage capacity in the region. “I grew up in Florida and the community here is very important to me. I am very invested in the future of our heartland, the future of our children and grandchildren, and I want them to be able to enjoy South Florida like I do,” said Ben Butler, South Florida Water Management District Governing Board Member. “We live, work and recreate here, so investing in our environment and water management infrastructure is vital to maintaining our quality of life in the State of Florida. Under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature, we continue to have historic progress and momentum to conserve our natural resources and protect our waterways. I also greatly appreciate our hard-working staff at the District who routinely advance important projects that support our mission.” “The expansion of this project is critical because it improves water quality and expands water storage in the Greater Everglades Ecosystem,” said Adam Blalock, Florida Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary for Ecosystem Restoration. “The State of Florida continues to make record investments to protect our natural resources and preserve our way of life. Thanks to the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis and the hard work of our partners, including the South Florida Water Management District, we are proud to celebrate another major accomplishment.” Lake Hicpochee was one of three lakes that were historically considered the headwaters of the Caloosahatchee River. The channelization of the Caloosahatchee River (C-43) in the 1800s created an artificial connection between the Caloosahatchee River and Lake Okeechobee. It also bisected Lake Hicpochee into north and south portions and drained the natural headwaters of the Caloosahatchee River. These actions damaged the hydrology and ecology in the entire basin and the Caloosahatchee Estuary. The District completed the first phase of the Lake Hicpochee Project, which included a flow equalization basin and a pump station in 2021. This project provided water storage and increased capacity for water quality improvements in the Caloosahatchee basin. It also improved the timing and the volume of water deliveries to the Caloosahatchee River. The second phase of the Lake Hicpochee Project builds upon the success of Phase I and includes: Construction of an additional 2,200-acre flow equalization basin

Construction of a new pump station with three 75 cfs pumps

Construction of two new water control structures

Increased water storage capacity to 9,300 acre-feet The expansion is expected to be completed in 2028. The State of Florida has completed, broken ground or reached a major milestone on more than 75 Everglades restoration projects since 2019. Media Resources

Download Video from the Groundbreaking

Download High Resolution Photos from the Groundbreaking ###

