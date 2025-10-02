AI Investment Surge Drives 82% Increase in Company AI Budgets Across DACH Region, New Xcede Salary Guide Reveals

The organisations driving real business value from AI, with strong data governance and security practices, will come out ahead-especially in light of 131,000 cyberattacks recorded last year” — Norman Cistovas, Senior Consultant at Xcede

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A big shift in artificial intelligence adoption has changed the DACH region's tech talent landscape, with 82% of German companies increasing their AI budgets in 2025, up from just 53% in 2024-according to Xcede's newly released DACH 2025/26 Salary Guide.

The comprehensive analysis of salary trends across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland reveals that AI-related roles now command premium salaries, with AI & Research Science positions reaching up to €159,000 for Head-level roles, while Data Science leadership can earn up to €155,000 annually.

"AI adoption accelerated across the DACH region in 2025, with Germany leading the way," said Norman Cistovas, Senior Consultant at Xcede. "But spending alone won't define success. The organisations driving real business value from AI, with strong data governance and security practices, will come out ahead-especially in light of 131,000 cyberattacks recorded last year."

Key Findings:

• Data & AI roles see highest growth: Machine Learning Engineering positions range from €50,000 to €153,000, while Data Engineering roles command €53,000 to €162,000

• Cybersecurity remains critical: With cyber threats at record levels, security specialists earn between €45,000-€180,000 depending on specialisation

• Product management premiums: AI Product Management roles reach €145,000 at Head level, reflecting the strategic importance of bringing AI applications to market

• Cloud infrastructure essential: DevOps and platform engineering roles range from €40,000 to €140,000 as companies scale AI infrastructure

"Demand remains high for data engineers, MLOps experts, and governance specialists, while talent with experience building scalable, compliant systems is in short supply," Cistovas noted. "German-speaking professionals with strong stakeholder skills are increasingly sought after, as automation reduces manual tasks and heightens the need for strategic communication."

The salary guide also reveals shifting candidate priorities, with professionals increasingly valuing flexibility, development opportunities, and clear understanding of their impact over pure compensation. Remote work capabilities and work-life balance have become non-negotiable factors for top talent retention.

Founded in 2003, Xcede is an award-winning recruitment agency specialising in Data & AI, Product, Software, Cloud, and Cybersecurity talent across global markets. The company connects businesses from pioneering start-ups to international brands with transformational talent that enables innovation.

The complete DACH 2025/26 Salary Guide is available at https://www.xcede.com/blog/xcede-dach-202526-salary-guide.

