Legacy SCS Achieves Platinum Status for Delivery Excellence From Amazon

Legacy Supply Chain granted Platinum Status by Amazon, the highest level of Delivery Excellence Achievement (DEA) performance in Amazon’s Vendor Flex network.

Amazon’s Platinum Delivery Excellence Achievement validates the work our teams do every day,” — Mike Glover - VP of eCommerce Fulfillment

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Supply Chain was recently granted Platinum Status by Amazon, the highest level of Delivery Excellence Achievement (DEA) performance in Amazon’s Vendor Flex network. This achievement reflects Legacy’s strong operating presence in omni-channel and ecommerce fulfillment networks, and commitment to continuous innovation.The DEA program is Amazon’s way of recognizing fulfillment partners who consistently deliver at the very highest levels. To achieve Platinum, partners must sustain the world-class performance standard of 99.8%+ across a range of metrics — including on-time delivery, order accuracy, reliability, inventory optimization, and customer satisfaction — for 12 or more consecutive weeks.“Amazon’s Platinum Delivery Excellence Achievement validates the work our teams do every day,” said Mike Glover, Vice President of eCommerce Fulfillment for Legacy Supply Chain. “It speaks to the precision of our operations, the agility of our people, and our dedication to delivering on our customers’ promises. This recognition demonstrates Legacy’s expertise in navigating the complexities of retail supply chain.”Key factors behind Amazon’s Platinum recognition include:•Overall Delivery Performance exceeding 99.8%•On-Time Delivery Rate consistently exceeds Amazon’s rigorous 95%+ standard•Order Accuracy and Reliability that minimize returns and maximize customer satisfaction•Technology integration and Real-Time Visibility across the Vendor Flex networkThis award highlights Legacy’s proven ability to operate at scale in today’s most complex fulfillment environments — helping retail and brand partners streamline operations, improve delivery performance, and exceed customer expectations.About Legacy SCSLegacy Supply Chain has been transforming supply chains to power business growth and communities for more than 40 years. We combine enterprise-grade capabilities with a human touch — rolling up our sleeves, solving problems side-by-side with our customers, and building solutions that create lasting value. With over 30 operations across the United States and Canada, Legacy offers warehousing & distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, and transportation solutions that stand the test of time. For more information, visit legacyscs.com About Amazon Vendor FlexAmazon’s Vendor Flex program integrates supplier operations directly into Amazon’s fulfillment network, enabling faster delivery times and optimized inventory management. The Delivery Excellence Achievement program recognizes Vendor Flex partners who demonstrate sustained excellence in meeting Amazon’s operational standards.

