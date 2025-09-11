IPS Corporation selects Legacy as 3PL Partner to drive Supply Chain Transformation

Legacy announced that it has been selected by IPS Corp, a global leader in Water Flow Management and Specialty Adhesive Solutions, as its new (3PL) partner.

COLLIERVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy SCS announced that it has been selected by IPS Corporation, a global leader in Water Flow Management and Specialty Adhesive Solutions, as its new third-party logistics (3PL) partner. IPS chose Legacy following a formal RFP process to transform its U.S. distribution operations, and support the company’s aggressive supply chain strategies.IPS sought a high-touch, culturally aligned provider with proven operational expertise to be a partner in their growth strategy. Legacy was selected based on three core commitments:-immediate warehouse operational performance improvements-a tailored and scalable solution and;-long-term value creation“I am honored to have IPS trust Legacy as a value-added supply chain operator, and thank our team for their diligence in building this tailored solution,” said Mike Glodziak, President & CEO of Legacy Supply Chain. “Our leadership approach and investment in transformation, connectivity and long-term partnership mirrors the way IPS approaches their own business.”In just the first 60 days of operations at IPS’s Collierville, TN distribution center, Legacy has delivered immediate, measurable improvements:-Successful Go-Live: Seamless transition with zero employee turnover-Quality Gains: Claims reduced by more than 50%-Cost Control: 34 percentage point improvement in optimal carrier selection-Operational Efficiency: Implementation of 24-hour dock-to-stock processesLegacy’s approach to every customer relationship is guided by three key pillars: enabling Connected Intelligence, delivering Transformational Impact, and building Right-Sized Partnerships. For IPS, this means improving performance and reducing risk, building technology-enabled operations that connect people and processes in real-time, and designing a solution scaled precisely to IPS’s growth strategy.“From day one, Legacy has delivered the expertise and partnership we were looking for,” said Tim Jumper, Vice President of Operations for IPS. “They understood our supply chain dynamics and immediately put the right experts and systems in place to drive measurable results. We see them as an extension of our team, committed to our long-term success.”Want to find out how we can put our transformational supply chain expertise to work for you? Discover what makes Legacy different — and how we can help you move forward. To talk to one of our experts, contact us today at https://legacyscs.com/contact/ or email us at contactus@legacyscs.com.About Legacy SCSLegacy Supply Chain has been transforming supply chains to power business growth and communities for more than 40 years. We combine enterprise-grade capabilities with a human touch – rolling up our sleeves, solving problems side-by-side with our customers, and building solutions that create lasting value. With over 30 operations across the United States and Canada, Legacy offers warehousing & distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, and transportation solutions that stand the test of time. For more information, visit legacyscs.com About IPS CorporationFounded in 1954, IPS Corporation is a global leader in failure-is-not-an-option Water and Flow Management Solutions and Speciality Adhesive Solutions. IPS creates products that hold together our world, skyscrapers to boats, factories to homes, including development of the first (patented) solvent cement to join PVC pipe. Today, the company has more than 800 employees serving more than 90 countries, over 10,000 products and 500 patents and trademarks. Learn more at: https://ipscorp.com/

