Inbound Logistics names Legacy Supply Chain as 2025 Top 100 3PL Provider

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Supply Chain has been named a Top 100 3PL (Third-Party Logistics Provider) by Inbound Logistics in its industry-leading, 2025 ranking. Inbound Logistics’ 2025 Top 100 3PL ranking recognizes logistics, supply chain and transportation firms that set the standard for innovation, customer focus, and operational excellence.“By combining forward-thinking strategy with cutting-edge technology and deep logistics expertise, Legacy Supply Chain has proven its ability to drive supply chain efficiency for today’s most demanding enterprises. Inbound Logistics is proud to recognize Legacy as a 2025 Top 100 3PL Provider.” explains Felecia Stratton, Editor at Inbound Logistics.“Our customers and the readers of Inbound Logistics have given us tremendous validation through this ranking,” says Mike Glodziak, President & CEO of Legacy SCS . “Our relentless drive to connect, scale and transform supply chains pays off when we receive accolades such as this. Being named a Top 100 3PL is proof that our approach to building transformational, future-focused supply chains is working.”Inbound Logistics editors evaluate hundreds of companies to find the 3PL providers best equipped to meet—and exceed—the demands of modern supply chains in its annual ranking. Only those delivering the right mix of operational excellence, innovation, customer service, and proven performance make the cut. The selection process is competitive and rigorous:-More than 400 candidates reviewed-Detailed submissions highlighting capabilities, solutions, and results-Personal interviews with logistics leaders-Comprehensive research into performance and innovation-Direct comparisons to the challenges faced by shippers worldwideAt Legacy SCS, our work is built on three core pillars: the right-sized partnership to scale with customer needs in the short and long term; connected intelligence which blends high-tech tools with a human touch; and transformational impact for seamless execution that delivers business value. Together, these pillars form the foundation of our ability to consistently exceed customers expectations.Want to find out how we can put our expertise to work for you? Discover what makes Legacy different—and how we can help you move forward. To talk to one of our experts, contact us today at https://legacyscs.com/contact/ or email us at contactus@legacyscs.com.About Legacy SCSLegacy Supply Chain has been transforming supply chains to power business growth and communities for more than 40 years. We combine enterprise-grade capabilities with a human touch – rolling up our sleeves, solving problems side-by-side with our customers, and building solutions that create lasting value. With over 30 operations across the United States and Canada, Legacy offers warehousing & distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, and transportation solutions that stand the test of time. For more information, visit legacyscs.com About Inbound LogisticsInbound Logistics is the leading content provider for business logistics and supply chain professionals seeking to build responsive, demand-driven operations. Through its print and digital platforms, Inbound Logistics delivers actionable insights to help businesses match supply to demand more effectively, reduce inventory, and optimize infrastructure. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com

