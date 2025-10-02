MPD Arrests Armed Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a robbery of a beauty supply store in Southeast.

On Friday, August 1, 2025, at approximately 6:10 p.m. two suspects entered a beauty supply store in 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. One of the suspects pointed a gun at two employees and ordered them to get on the ground. The second suspect went behind the counter to the cash register and took $500. The suspects then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, October 1, 2025, there was a barricade during a US District Court search warrant at the residence of the suspect, 22-year-old George Carr, of Southeast, DC. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25116733

