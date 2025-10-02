Lori Briley Fairchild, Author: From Page to Playground, Championing Girls’ Empowerment in Support of The Grrrl Project

Lori Briley Fairchild

Building skills and confidence is central to Lori Briley Fairchild’s work, and she supports The Grrrl Project’s mission to empower girls in sports.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lori Briley Fairchild, author of "The Buddy and Panda Mysteries" and "The Palumbra Chronicles", has voiced her support for The Grrrl Project, a nonprofit organization that empowers girls aged 7–17 through sports to build confidence, leadership skills, and a healthier body image.

Founded by Kortney Olson, a national arm-wrestling champion and state jiu-jitsu champion, The Grrrl Project is making strides in addressing high dropout rates in girls’ athletics, which the Women’s Sports Foundation reports are two to six times higher than those of boys. The organization focuses particularly on underserved communities, where access to sports opportunities can be most limited.

“I think The Grrrl Project is a wonderful idea, and I fully support their mission,” says Fairchild. “Sports give girls a powerful foundation of confidence and resilience, and organizations like this make sure more young women get the chance to experience those benefits.”

Fairchild notes that the good news is that participation in girls’ hockey in the U.S. has increased by 36.5% over the past 15 years and continues to rise. Retention rates are also increasing, with a 90% retention rate expected in 2025 for girls up to the age of 16. Unfortunately, she adds, one of the biggest contributors to girls dropping out is the lack of teams on which they can play at older ages. In the U.S., there are 1,048 high school teams for boys and only 65 for girls.

“My books are all about girl empowerment and perseverance, and I believe The Grrrl Project’s work beautifully complements that mission. Together, we’re inspiring young readers and young athletes to embrace courage and leadership," states Fairchild.

By high school, many girls face physical and social challenges that make playing on boys’ teams a difficult experience, Fairchild admits. Staying with a girls’ youth hockey team through U19 is an option, but limited teams and long travel commitments can make participation difficult for older players. She says, "In Kansas City, there’s only one girls’ team per age level, and when my daughter played, there were even fewer. Younger girls can join citywide leagues with boys, but older girls often must travel across the Midwest, making time and costs prohibitive for many families."

According to The Grrrl Project, many young women are forced to give up sports before fully experiencing its benefits, whether due to financial barriers, limited access to facilities, or cultural stigma. For example, Fairchild says, many girls quit sports because rinks often lack proper facilities, forcing them to change in unsuitable spaces. When girls aren’t given equal treatment, they leave for sports where they feel welcomed.

"I address some of these issues in my books at an age-appropriate level. Playing hockey is a struggle for many girls in a way that it isn't for boys. Until the parents of both boys and girls start demanding that girls have the same opportunities and amenities as boys, the situation won't change," Fairchild concludes.

Lori Briley Fairchild is the author of The Buddy and Panda Mysteries and The Palumbra Chronicles, books that inspire young readers, particularly girls, to embrace courage, curiosity, and perseverance. Beyond her storytelling, Fairchild is a passionate advocate for girl empowerment and actively supports initiatives like The Grrrl Project, a nonprofit organization that uses sports to build confidence, leadership, and a positive body image among girls aged 7–17. Through her writing and public advocacy, Fairchild encourages young women to see themselves as leaders both on and off the field.

About The Grrrl Project

The Grrrl Project empowers girls ages 7–17 through sports programming that fosters leadership, confidence, and positive body image. Founded by Kortney Olson, the nonprofit works to reduce dropout rates in girls’ athletics and expand access to sports, especially in underserved communities.

Learn more and Lori Briley Fairchild and her impactful work, click here: https://www.ldfairchildauthor.com/

To learn more about The Grrrl Project, or to get involved, follow this link: https://grrrlproject.org/

