Omni Interactions Expands Portfolio with New Healthcare and Crisis Response Partnerships

Omni Interactions announces new healthcare and crisis response partnerships, showcasing its flexible Fractional Workforce model for scale, speed, and quality.

Rigid outsourcing models are collapsing under modern demand. Omni’s Fractional Workforce delivers scalability and cost efficiency with the precision today’s healthcare requires.” — Courtney Meyers, Co-CEO, Omni Interactions

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omni Interactions, a leader in flexible customer experience (CX) solutions, today announced two new strategic partnerships: a healthcare organization undergoing rapid growth and a major company requiring urgent data breach response services. These engagements reflect the growing demand for agile, cost-effective workforce models that overcome the limitations of traditional outsourcing.

Healthcare: Aligning Growth with Workforce Agility

The healthcare organization faced significant operational hurdles as it prepared for substantial program expansion. Reliance on temporary staff created inconsistent quality and made it challenging to ensure empathetic and reliable member outreach. Conventional staffing approaches lacked the flexibility to adjust quickly to project-based initiatives such as clinical data acquisition, slowing growth, and creating inefficiencies. At the same time, overhead costs continued to rise as the company absorbed the expense of unproductive time and repeated cycles of retraining.

Omni Interactions addressed these issues with its Fractional Workforce model, a solution designed to improve consistency, scalability, and efficiency. By connecting the client to a pre-vetted community of professionals experienced in healthcare outreach, Omni provided a dedicated, high-quality extension of their team. The ability to scale resources in real time ensures the organization is never over- or under-staffed, while a cost structure based solely on productive time eliminates waste.

Crisis Response: Proven Delivery in High-Stakes Environments

In the event of a data breach, a company’s reputation depends on how quickly and effectively it responds. To manage a recent urgent data breach, a leading organization selected Omni Interactions to provide immediate and scalable customer support.

Omni’s track record demonstrates proven capability in crisis situations. During a previous breach, the company deployed more than 800 agents in the first week, scaling to 1,181 at peak and delivering 26,000 support hours weekly over a 90-day period while maintaining service levels above 95%. Following Hurricane Milton, Omni mobilized approximately 200 agents within 72 hours for a state insurer, sustaining a 99% service level despite heavy call volumes.

For the new engagement, Omni has committed to providing up to 300 agents within 24 hours of activation, ensuring rapid deployment and consistent quality under pressure.

“In moments of crisis, speed and compassion aren’t negotiable—they’re everything. Our new partner recognized that Omni has the proven ability to deliver both at scale, protecting their brand and their customers when it matters most.” — Karen Pavicic, Co-CEO, Omni Interactions

About Omni Interactions

Omni Interactions is redefining customer experience with its award-winning Fractional Workforce model. By connecting leading brands with a nationwide network of skilled brand ambassadors, Omni delivers unmatched flexibility, scalability, and cost efficiency. Supported by AI-enabled technology and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Omni helps organizations scale faster, operate smarter, and consistently deliver exceptional service.

