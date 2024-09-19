Omni Interactions Expands Healthcare Portfolio with Fractional Workforce Solutions

Omni Interactions Expands Healthcare Portfolio

Leading Customer Service Provider Offers Agile, Cost-Effective Solutions to Solve Healthcare Industry Staffing and Call Volume Challenges

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omni Interactions, a leader in customer service solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its healthcare client portfolio, underscoring the growing demand for its innovative fractional workforce model. New partnerships with prominent healthcare organizations further demonstrate Omni Interactions' ability to address the industry's complex staffing challenges.

"The healthcare industry faces unique call center staffing needs, often requiring rapid scalability and flexibility to manage unpredictable call volumes," said Co-CEO Courtney Meyers. "Our fractional workforce model delivers a tailored staffing solution that reduces costs by up to 50%, enabling healthcare providers to optimize resources, improve service levels, and deliver exceptional patient care."

Meeting the Complex Needs of Healthcare Organizations

The recent partnerships with leading healthcare providers highlight Omni Interactions' ability to solve key staffing challenges. For example, a prominent primary care provider requires optimized staffing for high call volumes at the beginning of each week. Omni’s fractional staffing model offers a flexible, results-driven solution tailored to meet these unique needs, ensuring efficient resource allocation and minimal patient wait times.

In another case, a leader in healthcare answering services sought coverage for after-hours and peak call times. Omni Interactions responded with a split-shift workforce solution, providing seamless patient inquiry and scheduling support during critical times. Additionally, a fast-growing healthcare provider anticipates increased call volumes and relies on Omni’s workforce solutions to ensure operational readiness for future growth.

Driving Customer Experience and Operational Efficiency with Proven Solutions

“Our continued expansion into the healthcare sector is driven by our deep understanding of the complexities these organizations face in managing customer interactions,” added Co-CEO Karen Pavicic at Omni Interactions. “We’re proud to offer innovative, scalable solutions that not only address today’s challenges but are future-proofed to handle evolving demands. The flexibility of our fractional workforce enables clients to control costs, handle fluctuating call volumes, and maintain the highest standards of patient service.”

Omni Interactions' fractional workforce model has proven to be a game-changer for healthcare providers, enabling them to address staffing challenges, manage call volumes effectively, and improve patient satisfaction. Omni’s data-driven approach ensures that healthcare organizations can deliver prompt, high-quality service without overextending their budgets.

About Omni Interactions

Omni Interactions is a global leader in customer experience outsourcing, providing innovative solutions that drive business results for Fortune 500 companies. Focused on Fractional Workforce Solutions, Customer Service, and AI-driven innovations, Omni Interactions delivers a seamless customer experience across all channels. Offering onshore, nearshore, and offshore support, Omni’s scalable solutions empower companies to manage call volumes, optimize staffing, and improve customer satisfaction. Omni is committed to helping clients navigate the complexities of today’s customer service landscape with flexible, cost-effective solutions.

Omni has been recognized with several prestigious industry awards, including CCWomen’s Best Workplace for Gender Equity and Best Self-Service Innovation in BPO of the Year at the 2024 Customer Contact Week (CCW) Excellence Awards. Additionally, Omni was honored as the Outsource Provider of the Year at the 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Awards. And for the fourth consecutive year, Omni Interactions has also ranked as one of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, please visit http://www.omniinteractions.com or contact us at:

