Omni Interactions Wins 2025 Excellence in Customer Service Award for Outsource Partner of the Year

Outsource Partner of the Year

Omni Interactions secures 3rd consecutive Outsource Partner of the Year award from Business Intelligence Group for its innovative Fractional Workforce Model.

Winning Outsource Partner of the Year for the third straight year is an incredible honor and a powerful validation of our unique model and the dedication of our entire team...” — Courtney Meyers and Karen Pavicic, Co-CEOs, Omni Interactions

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omni Interactions is proud to announce that it has been named a winner in the 2025 Excellence in Customer Service Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. This marks the third consecutive year that Omni Interactions has received the prestigious title of Outsource Provider of the Year, solidifying its position as a leader in delivering outstanding customer experience solutions through innovation, flexibility, and operational excellence.

Omni Interactions earned the Outsource Partner of the Year award, a recognition of its distinctive approach to customer support outsourcing. The company operates with a distributed network of skilled Brand Ambassadors, providing businesses the agility to scale their customer experience operations dynamically and access specialized talent pools. This model, supported by their integrated technology platform, enables the delivery of high-quality, adaptable omnichannel support, often resulting in more efficient cost structures for clients compared to traditional BPOs.

The award highlights the success of this flexible workforce strategy in meeting modern CX demands. “Winning Outsource Partner of the Year for the third straight year is an incredible honor and a powerful validation of our unique model and the dedication of our entire team and network of Brand Ambassadors,” said Courtney Meyers and Karen Pavicic, Co-CEOs of Omni Interactions. “This consistent recognition from the Business Intelligence Group underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional, flexible, and cost-effective customer experiences for our clients.”

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those individuals, teams, and organizations that are transforming how companies engage with their customers. Winners are selected by a panel of business leaders who evaluate nominees based on innovation, service impact, and measurable results.

“Customer service is often the difference between a brand that’s remembered and one that’s forgotten,” said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. “Organizations like Omni Interactions are redefining what service excellence looks like and setting a new benchmark for the industry.”

For more information about Omni Interactions and its award-winning customer experience solutions, visit www.omniinteractions.com/solutions

About Omni Interactions

A multi-award-winning BPO partner, Omni Interactions is celebrated for its leadership in customer experience, earning the title of Outsource Partner of the Year for three consecutive years (2023-2025) and receiving recognition for innovation and workplace equity. The company excels in providing scalable and adaptable omnichannel CX by integrating a distributed network of skilled Brand Ambassadors with its sophisticated, AI-enhanced technology platform. This synergy allows Omni Interactions to offer high-performance, flexible customer support solutions tailored to meet the dynamic needs and efficiency goals of modern businesses.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with relevant experience and insight. The organization’s proprietary scoring system uniquely measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above their peers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.