Newsmatics Turns 30: Online News Pioneer Launches Giveaway to Celebrate Three Decades of Innovation

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newsmatics is marking three decades of innovation in news distribution and technology.

From its first products in 1995, EIN News and EIN Presswire, to Perspectify, Affinity Group Publishing, and the Newsmatics Data Studio, the breakthroughs just keep coming. As part of the celebration, people will have a chance to win a free press release in an upcoming giveaway from its flagship product, EIN Presswire. Details will be announced soon on social media.

What began in a small office in Prague, Czechia, grew into the world’s leading press release distribution service, with offices in Washington, D.C., and Dublin, Ireland.

The EIN brand has a record of digital firsts. In 1995, long before CNN made it online, EIN News was publishing reports from Central and Eastern Europe. By 1997, its coverage expanded to China and the rest of the world. Audiences could even watch daily news videos—years before TikTok popularized short-form video. And in 1998, EIN hosted the first online interview with the Dalai Lama, showcasing the internet’s power to connect world leaders with global audiences.

"What began in 1995 with determination and a belief in better technology for news is still thriving today—proof that innovation guided by passion can endure across generations," said David Rothstein, chief executive officer and founder of Newsmatics, the parent company of EIN Presswire.

EIN Presswire was launched in response to customer demand for getting news onto the internet. Since then, it has grown into a powerhouse for how news is spread and consumed in the age of AI, with a mission to make press release distribution affordable and effective. Today, EIN Presswire serves thousands of customers worldwide—particularly small and mid-sized businesses looking to amplify their news.

Meanwhile, Newsmatics boasts a suite of innovative platforms built for the evolving news industry. Newsmatics employs 72 remote staff across seven countries.

The company's products include Perspectify, a digital tool that helps audiences see media bias and narrative trends by analyzing hundreds of millions of news articles from diverse sources; Affinity Group Publishing, a global network of more than 3,900 publications where clients’ press releases appear; and Newsmatics Data Studio, an upcoming suite of AI-powered tools designed to automatically generate, analyze, fine-tune, and translate texts.

To mark its 30th anniversary, on behalf of Newsmatics, EIN Presswire is giving away 30 free press releases in 30 days. Follow EIN Presswire on Instagram for details about how to enter the contest—and explore the most important news highlights from each of the past 30 years. Also, subscribe to the EIN Presswire Substack for exclusive content and updates.

About

Newsmatics is an independent, privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, DC, focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. The company's workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. It does not rely on advertising as a material source of its revenue.

